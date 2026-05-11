For Bronny James, Mother's Day represents more than a holiday celebration. It is a chance for the Los Angeles Lakers' guard to honor the woman who has stood by him and cheered him on through every chapter of his life, from childhood basketball practices to the pressure-filled spotlight that comes with being one of the sports' most recognized families.

While much of the public attention surrounding Bronny has been centered on his famous father, LeBron James, the enormas role that his mother, Savannah James, has played in shaping both his basketball career and who he is as a person cannot be downplayed.

Behind the packed arenas, viral highlights, and endless media attention on the 21-year-old has been his mother's steady presence.

Savannah James received Mother's Day accolades from all three of the James kids

May 1, 2026: Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) warms up for the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

Now, as Bronny and the Lakers are on the brink of playoff elimination, he still paused to recognize the woman who has helped guide him to where he today.

Momentarily shifting the spotlight away from himself and his current 2026 NBA Playoffs run against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Bronny took to his social media accounts to share a formative memory he holds near and dear about his mother.

He wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Momma's Day" beneath a photo shared of himself as a young child and his mother excitedly cheering him on during a birthday celebration.

The younger James children, daughter Zhuri, 11, and son Bryce, 18, issued their own social media honors of their mom this weekend.

Dec 22, 2025: Savannah James watches the Arizona Wildcats during the second half of the game. | Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

LeBron also posted a tribute to his wife. He shared a picture of the couple and wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Happy Mother's Day Queen! Love you."

Savannah took to her Instagram account to share an epic throwback of her own mother, Jennifer Brinson. She also shared Instagram stories highlighting her granddaugther for a three-tier look at strong, supportive women housed within the James family.