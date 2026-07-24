A year after losing one of wrestling's biggest icons, Brooke Hogan is remembering the man she simply called "Daddy."

On the first anniversary of Hulk Hogan's death, Brooke shared an emotional Instagram tribute filled with family memories, candid photos and a deeply personal message about grief, love and the bond she says never truly ended despite the complicated final years of their relationship.

The post comes exactly one year after Hulk Hogan died on July 24, 2025, following cardiac arrest at his Clearwater, Florida, home. He was 71.

Brooke Hogan reflects on cherished memories with her father

Alongside a carousel of throwback photos, Brooke revisited some of the everyday moments she misses most.

"Maybe ... in another lifetime ... in a parallel universe ... another dimension ... we're together right now," she wrote. "Watching sunsets, belly laughing, you're smacking my leg in the passenger seat to the beat of a Mother's Finest song, we're going to sushi just us."

She continued by imagining a place where nothing could come between them.

"We're in that perfect space where no one comes between us, before us, or after us ... and it's just me and my daddy. You are just you. No pain, no worries, no one chasing you, bothering you, pulling you. It's just us, and we're soaking it in ... and I'm telling you like I always have - 'We've done lifetimes together. We found each other in this one, and I'll find you in the next.' And next time, it'll be even better."

Brooke acknowledged that the grief remains constant one year later.

"Though the rest of my life will feel like I have to live so long without you, hopefully it's only seconds on your end till we're together again. I'm right behind you, daddy."

Their relationship was complicated, but Brooke said their bond never disappeared

Brooke's tribute arrives nearly a year after she publicly addressed the difficult reality of her relationship with her father during his final years.

The pair had been estranged before Hulk Hogan's death, with Brooke previously explaining that she stepped away to protect her own family and emotional well-being. She also said their relationship had become increasingly complicated after he declined to attend her wedding and never met her children.

Still, after his passing, Brooke emphasized that their connection remained deeply meaningful.

"My dad's blood runs through my veins," she wrote at the time. "His eyes shine through my children. And our bond has never broken, not even in his final moments."

She added that the relationship they shared extended beyond what the public ever saw.

"We had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes. I am so grateful that I knew the real version of him. Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens. We shared a quiet, sacred bond, one that could be seen and felt by anyone who witnessed us together."

Brooke also revealed that she felt something had changed before learning of her father's death.

"When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before the news even reached us."

Despite acknowledging the pain surrounding their estrangement, Brooke said she chooses to remember the years they shared and the father she knew away from the spotlight. Her latest tribute echoes that sentiment, focusing not on the distance that separated them near the end of his life, but on the memories she hopes will one day continue again.