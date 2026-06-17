Brooklyn Beckham Uses World Cup Ad to Address Family Feud

Brooklyn Beckham is no longer avoiding the conversation.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham appeared in a new DoorDash advertisement tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and viewers quickly connected the ad's messaging to the ongoing tensions between Brooklyn, his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, and the rest of the Beckham family.

In the commercial, Brooklyn sits on a couch holding World Cup tickets while a soccer match plays in the background.

"You're probably wondering why I'm watching the FIFA World Cup 2026 from home," he says with a smile. "It's a long story."

Moments later, text appears on screen that reads: "It's complicated. More soon."

The ad immediately sparked conversation online because it arrived just days after Brooklyn was notably absent from several major Beckham family events connected to the World Cup.

Brooklyn Beckham References Family Drama in World Cup Campaign

While Brooklyn has largely avoided speaking publicly about the situation in recent months, the DoorDash commercial marked one of his most direct acknowledgments yet of the headlines surrounding his relationship with his family.

Most notably, Brooklyn did not attend David Beckham's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in Los Angeles on June 12. David was joined by Victoria Beckham and the couple's three younger children, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Brooklyn also was not seen alongside the family during World Cup-related festivities that same week despite his father's prominent role as a global ambassador for the tournament.

Those absences fueled continued speculation about the state of the family's relationship.

The DoorDash commercial only intensified those discussions.

Rather than ignoring the headlines, Brooklyn appeared to lean directly into them with the ad's "long story" and "it's complicated" messaging — phrases that many viewers interpreted as references to the ongoing family tensions.

Family Rift Has Played Out Publicly for Months

The Beckham family tensions became even more public earlier this year when Brooklyn shared a lengthy statement defending his marriage to Nicola and addressing the ongoing speculation surrounding his relationship with his parents.

Since then, the situation has continued to generate headlines as fans closely watched the family's public appearances and social media activity.

Neither David nor Victoria has publicly addressed the DoorDash advertisement.

However, both parents have continued to express support for their eldest son on social media. Earlier this year, they each shared birthday tributes to Brooklyn, with Victoria writing that she loves him "so much."

David also recently spoke broadly about parenting during an interview, saying children are allowed to make mistakes and learn from them.

The timing of Brooklyn's latest campaign is what makes it especially notable. The commercial arrived during one of the biggest sporting events in the world and just days after several high-profile Beckham family appearances that he did not attend.

Whether viewers saw the ad as a joke, a jab or simply a clever marketing campaign, one thing was clear: Brooklyn knew exactly what conversation it would start.