Global Champions Arabians tour debuts in Miami Beach with Sting performance and special guests
On Thursday, April 17, the Global Champions Arabians Tour (GCAT)—the world’s premier Arabian horse championship series—made a spectacular debut on the sands of Miami Beach, launching a three-day celebration of equestrian excellence, music, and luxury.
Against the stunning backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean, attendees were treated to the grace and power of the world’s finest Arabian horses. The event, presented in partnership with Qatar Airways, delivered a unique blend of elite equestrian sport, high-end hospitality, and cultural flair. The opening rounds of the Arabian Horse Class competition showcased the breed's signature beauty and elegance, setting the stage for an unforgettable weekend.
Elevating the evening further was a surprise beachfront performance by legendary artist Sting. The 17-time Grammy Award winner delivered a captivating 45-minute set featuring timeless hits such as Every Little Thing She Does is Magic, Roxanne, Message in a Bottle, and Every Breath You Take. The intimate concert had guests dancing in the sand, creating a magical atmosphere under the stars.
VIP hospitality was helmed by Major Food Group, offering signature dishes from its renowned restaurants ZZ’s and Carbone, while an interactive village highlighted Miami’s dynamic cultural scene. Notable attendees included Jeff Bezos, celebrity chef Mario Carbone, and FIFA World Cup President Gianni Infantino.
This Miami Beach stop marked GCAT’s inaugural U.S. event, solidifying the tour’s status as a global showcase of both equestrian artistry and lifestyle luxury. With its fusion of sport, entertainment, and glamour, GCAT’s debut was a true testament to the growing international appeal of Arabian horse culture.
For tour dates, tickets, and more, visit www.gcarabianstour.com or follow @arabianstour on Instagram.