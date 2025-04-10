Scottie Scheffler's 2025 Masters Dinner featured a stellar menu but no Tiger Woods
Scottie Scheffler lit up the Masters Champions Dinner once again.
This year the reigning champion introduced a Texas-style chili on the menu, one that had fellow golfer Fuzzy Zoeller joking about "calling the fire department" according to Golfweek. The chili comes two years after Scheffler, who also curated the 2023 Masters dinner, brought a spicy tortilla soup to the table that also left a flavorful sting on its recipients.
Of the 35 living Masters winners, 32 showed up Tuesday night at Augusta National. Only Tiger Woods, Vijay Singh, and Sandy Lyle were missing. Woods’ absence was reportedly due to ongoing issues with his Achilles. “We were putting our jackets away and the guys said that Tiger still can’t put weight on his foot,” Charles Coody said of Woods’ injury. “They said his weight tolerance just isn’t there to climb up those stairs.”
Chairman Fred Ridley opened the dinner by thanking Augusta’s staff for restoring the course post-Hurricane Helene. Ben Crenshaw, the long-time moderator, followed with a reading from Charles Price’s A Golf Story, recounting how a Bobby Jones loss in 1929 led to a conversation at Cypress Point with architect Alister MacKenzie—and the eventual birth of Augusta National.
Along with the stellar menu, the wine selection was also worthy of a green jacket. The golf legends enjoyed a 2011 Vineyard 7 & 8, Estate, Spring Mountain District, Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, as well as a 2019 Boich Family Cellar, Ritchie Vineyard, Russian River Valley, Chardonnay.
Scheffler, the only one to address the group, expressed awe at joining the two-time winner club and praised Augusta’s demand for bold play—something Crenshaw echoed.
As for this year's Masters, three golfers currently share the first-place lead: Clark Conners (Canada), Tyrrell Hatton (England), and Justin Rose (England). Scheffler is right on their tail one stroke behind.