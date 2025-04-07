Tom Brady backed Colossal Biosciences Scores Major Scientific Touchdown By De-Extincting The Legendary Dire Wolf
Colossal Biosciences, a pioneering de-extinction company, has made a monumental breakthrough by successfully reviving the dire wolf, a species extinct for over 12,500 years. This achievement, once confined to the realms of fantasy – or hit TV shows like "Game of Thrones" – is now a reality, marking a significant leap in scientific innovation and conservation.
The birth of three healthy dire wolf pups signifies Colossal's mastery of advanced de-extinction technologies. It also represents a crucial step toward resurrecting other extinct species. Adding to their success, Colossal has also cloned two litters of endangered red wolves using a groundbreaking non-invasive blood cloning technique.
This achievement underscores the potential of de-extinction technology to aid global conservation efforts. Colossal's success with the dire wolves involved making 20 unique precision germline edits, including 15 from ancient gene variants. This feat sets a new benchmark for precision germline editing in any animal, surpassing their previous record with the Colossal woolly mouse.
The company's ambitious vision has attracted significant investment from influential figures in the sports world. Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and a stakeholder in several other sports ventures, has invested heavily in Colossal through his TWG Global firm. Also, Thomas Tull, co-owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Yankees, has also joined the Colossal investment team.
The company's roster of investors also includes celebrity athletes like NFL legend Tom Brady and golf icon Tiger Woods, who are lending their star power to Colossal's mission of reviving extinct species like the woolly mammoth, the dodo, and the Tasmanian tiger. Brady expanded saying, “I’m so excited to be an investor to one of the most fascinating science companies today, Colossal.
"Last month Colossal showed the advancements made bringing back the woolly mammoth by presenting the world with the woolly mouse. And this month the company gives us another science first, the world’s first animal back from extinction - the dire wolf. The dire wolf will not only break into the pop culture zeitgeist, it will also raise awareness of what is possible in science which will inspire kids of all ages. This is just the beginning.”
Ben Lamm, the billionaire CEO of Colossal, expressed immense pride in his team's accomplishment, stating, "I could not be more proud of the team. This massive milestone is the first of many coming examples demonstrating that our end-to-end de-extinction technology stack works,” said CEO of Colossal Ben Lamm.
“Our team took DNA from a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull and made healthy dire wolf puppies. It was once said, ‘any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.’ Today, our team gets to unveil some of the magic they are working on and its broader impact on conservation. ”