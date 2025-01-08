How Verge Agency and Jessica Bartlett are Redefining Athletic Careers Through Social Media Influence
As sports media continues to evolve, social media content and influencers are playing a transformative role in expanding and extending the careers of athletes. When fans see athletes posting on social media and engaging with fans online, it brings a new level of accessibility and relatability — and in turn, opens up a new monetization opportunity for the athletes themselves.
Today, athletes can earn money through their personal brands, thanks to Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights. Social media has opened up direct connections with fans, creating new ways to generate income. However, many still focus primarily on their athletic performance, missing out on the full potential of these opportunities.
This is where Verge Agency, led by CEO Jessica Bartlett, steps in. Verge Agency is a full-service talent management company with an athletic division uniquely positioned at the intersection of sports and social media. Verge specializes in the development of athletes’ brands off the field, ensuring their income potential extends far beyond their athletic careers. By focusing on 360-degree growth, Verge assists athletes in cultivating a robust social media presence, engaging diverse audiences, and securing lucrative partnerships.
"In the world of sports, athletes are unfortunately one injury away from a tragic end of their career, and oftentimes, an end of their financial livelihood. At Verge, we urge our clients, and all athletes, to hedge that bet and secure long-term financial stability with a career that can outlive their athletic abilities by harnessing the power of social media,” said Bartlett, who shared her vision with Sports Illustrated. “Far too often, an athletic career cut short can result in a financial crisis, considering that a career predicated on athletic ability, agility, and strength can’t last forever. However, with proper preparation, and a holistic approach to the athlete’s career trajectory with a management company like Verge, our athletes are empowered to position themselves for future careers which outlast their athletic career. When an athlete establishes a social media presence, they’re able to monetize their likeness in a myriad of ways. Whether that be through brand partnerships, fan monetization platforms, or even sports commentary in their respective industry, establishing a name for themselves, is imperative to an athlete’s long-term success – and Verge is proud to provide that for our clients.”
Verge helps athletes build their brands by defining their unique stories and values, creating tailored social media strategies to boost engagement and followers, and securing endorsement deals that align with their brand and audience. This vision for long-term success ensures continued income and brand sustainability after their athletic careers.
According to Bartlett, NIL deals and other social media opportunities often out-pay traditional sports contracts and career winnings, providing athletes with unprecedented financial potential. Lindsay Brewer, the most-followed race car driver in the United States, is a prime example of how Verge supports talent in maximizing their brand and unlocking revenue streams beyond the racetrack. Another example is Verge influencer Katie Williams who shares her enthusiastic support for NFL and MLB games with a dedicated fan base allows her to create a connection with followers in a way that feels more authentic and approachable.
Looking ahead, Verge is well-positioned to support younger athletes entering the NIL landscape. This shift in college athletics allows athletes to monetize their personal brands, opening new opportunities to connect with fans early in their careers.