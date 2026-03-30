Atlético Madrid to Host Unique Event After Barcelona Champions League Clash

Atlético Madrid is already trying to change how the team draws in new fans in cities where the team isn’t even having games. Now, they will be the center of attention for a unique sports and entertainment summit.

First, the team made it to the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League and plays fellow La Liga club Barcelona on April 8 in leg 1 of 2, and then in front of the home fans on April 14.

Atletico Madrid hopes to be celebrating in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Then, hoping they’ll be in the semi-finals, the club will bring together international leaders from sports and entertainment in an event called “The FORUM”.

On April 23, this one-of-a-kind event will feature executives from world-leading companies with the theme “Leaders Inspiring the World” at the team’s stadium, the Riyadh Air Metropolitano.

Nov 14, 2025; Madrid, Spain; A general overall aerial view of Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano. The stadium is the home of Atletico Madrid. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Since its inception in the mid-19th century, football has evolved season after season, but never at its current pace. The world’s leading sport has ceased to be merely a game, transforming into a global phenomenon with unparalleled socio-economic impact. Consequently, competition is no longer confined to the pitch; this paradigm shift is the catalyst for THE FORUM, an event driven by Atlético de Madrid in collaboration with Apollo Sports Capital,” the team announced in a press release.

Miguel Ángel Gil, CEO of Atlético de Madrid, will host this exclusive business forum on April 23 at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano. The event will bring together international leaders from the sports and leisure industries, including Aleksander Čeferin (President of UEFA), Javier Tebas (President of La Liga), Jorge Mas (Owner of Inter Miami CF), Nasser Al-Khelaïfi (Chairman of the ECA and President of Paris Saint-Germain), and Tony Douglas (CEO of Riyadh Air). Key institutional figures, such as the Mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, will also be in attendance.

“We are proud that the home of all Atléticos will become a meeting point for international leaders in sports, leisure, and entertainment—three sectors whose boundaries are blurring as they strive to enhance the experience for millions of fans worldwide,” noted Miguel Ángel Gil.

The topics include “Football Business Industry,” “Spanish Brands Go Global,” “Global Brands,” “Global Sports Properties,” “Entertainment,” and “Leading Brands.”

Big things are happening around Atlético de Madrid.