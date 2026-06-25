Esports World Cup Returns for Second Season After Sports Stars Showcased

While the World Cup is going on in soccer, the Esports World Cup is coming for gaming and has some serious celebrity appeal.

The acclaimed documentary series Esports World Cup: Level Up is returning to Prime Video for a second season on June 26 after the 2025 edition was one of the most talked about sporting events of the year.

The first season introduced millions of viewers to the drama of Esports World Cup – a competition built around teams accumulating points across 25 tournaments in 24 different titles over seven weeks all competing for a share of $70 million in prize money and for the title of best esports organization in the world.

It also has drawn in major sports stars.

Formula 1 Driver Lando Norris and esports enthusiast at Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh. | Esports Foundation

"It's always surprising coming here and seeing the level of competition,” said Formula 1 world champion Lando Norris, who was in attendance for the event in 2025. “The best in the world for almost every game in the world."

Winner of two FIFA World Cups, Brazilian football legend Ronaldo Nazario, was yet another star to make the trip to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He spoke about the atmosphere of the event.

"We're feeling the passion of the people," he said.

Even skateboarding legend Tony Hawk was “very impressed” and eft fans in awe showing off some of the tricks that made him famous.

Skateboard Legend Tony Hawk at EWC 2025. | Esports Foundation

Currently involved in his own World Cup with Portugal, EWC ambassador and soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo – himself the most-followed person on social media in the world – was the one to present the Club Championship trophy at the end of the event.

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is an Esports World Cup Global Ambassador. | Esports World Cup

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios was blown away: "The crowd, the atmosphere, is literally better than Wimbledon or any Grand Slam," he said. "It's really special."

The event also featured a performance from Post Malone to a packed arena. He’d take the time backstage to play along with professional Esports gamers, showing just how much mainstream crossover and attention gaming has.

Post Malone backstage at the Esports World Cup 2025. | Esports Foundation

If 2025 showed anything with the names that were mentioned above, 2026 is going to be a spectacle to behold.

If you want more Esports World Cup after watching the five-part series on Prime Video, the third edition of the tournament returns this summer, July 6 through August 23, in Paris, France. You can watch the action live on esportsworldcup.com.

The 2025 Esports World Cup in Riyadh. | Esports Foundation