Fitness Influencer Kira Pregiato Next Possible Pamela Anderson 'Baywatch' Star?

The famous red swimsuit made famous in Baywatch by Pamela Anderson with her character C.J. Parker is coming back, and one popular influencer has fans going crazy that she should be the possible next Anderson of the show.

Fox announced the new Baywatch reboot that came with open casting calls that caused a frenzy on the beach. But one name fans believed should’ve been there didn’t actually hit the sand: Kira Pregiato.

“My DMs were genuinely out of control,” the fitness influencer explained to Reel360. “People were tagging me in the casting announcement, sending me clips, like full-on campaigning for me to go. It was really sweet, honestly, but also kind of overwhelming.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, around 2,000 hopefuls turned out with many dressed in the famous red swimsuit. The official press release talked about giving “aspiring talent a rare opportunity to audition for the series’ casting directors.”

While Pregiato didn't attend the craziness on the beach, she addressed her fans who thought she should’ve: "The biggest comparison I get is basically a modern-day Pamela Anderson," she explained. "My fans have literally been saying it forever, so when the reboot got announced, they kind of lost it.”

Pregiato first went viral in 2024 after a TikTok about cologne racked up over 20 million views in 48 hours — a moment she's described as "surreal.” It would also lead her to dropping out of college after and pivoting to content creation full-time where she apparently makes more than a brain surgeon does. As of this writing, she has around 2.5 million followers on TikTok and closing in on 1 million on Instagram.

The Anderson parallels are coming from elsewhere as well as the The Blast described a previous red swimsuit post as “channeling old-school Pamela Anderson vibes with a modern-day twist.”

The Fox reboot stars Stephen Amell as an adult Hobie Buchannon, as well as brings back original cast member David Chokachi, is slated sometime during the 2026-2027 television season.

Pregiato, meanwhile, has said "I'm not ruling anything out … But I don't need a red swimsuit to make waves. I've been doing that."

She’s certainly rocked a swimsuit or two before, too.