'Meme Queen' Paige Woolen Puts Sports Trivia to the Test on the Treadmill

On Tuesday, April 14, the “Meme Queen” made a splash on X (formerly Twitter) with the sports edition of Treadmill Trivia, a rapid-fire quiz series she films mid-stride. The format is simple: keep pace, keep score, and try not to trip over your own answers.

“It's time to tip off!” Woolen says in the clip. “How many points are in a touchdown?” She answers “six” and keeps it moving, rattling off questions on everything from tennis and soccer to bowling, curling, cricket, and even how long a marathon is where she gave a cheeky answer.

As for how she ended up turning trivia into a full-on workout, Woolen admitted she didn't exactly think that one through. "When the idea for Treadmill Trivia came to my mind it didn't really click that I would be the one doing the treading," she wrote. "And if you know me, you know to NEVER put me down for cardio. But suddenly there I am, paying a camera crew to show up at my house to film sports trivia."

Paige Woolen loves the camera. | Permission via Paige Woolen

For the uninitiated, Woolen first went viral in 2020 after she noticed men in relationships were sliding into her DMs and decided to flip the script. She started messaging them back from a side account called Dudes in the DM to see if they'd take the bait, posted the screenshots, and watched the internet do the rest. She's since built The Paige Uncaged Show, a late-night-style YouTube talk show she created from scratch in her garage.

“I went from catching cheaters to doing cardio on camera,” Woolen said. “I'm not sure which one is harder on my body, but at least the treadmill doesn't lie to me.”

Woolen now has 1.1 million TikTok followers and a million on Instagram.

Woolen went viral at a Chargers game

And sweating through trivia is hardly the only reason she's been making the rounds lately. Earlier this month, Woolen made headlines after posting a throwback clip on TikTok from a Los Angeles Chargers game where the stadium Jumbotron pulled her into a celebrity lookalike contest. "I’m ginger at the time so I’m thinking ok… Emma Stone? Lindsay Lohan? Carrot Top?" she recalled. “Two quarters go by and they throw me up on the screen and I see it’s J.Lo (Jennifer Lopez).”

Paige Woolen | Paige Woolen

She’s a big sports fan

Woolen, who describes herself as a longtime sports fan, said that side of her has always been there — just not always front and center:

“I grew up watching games with my dad, screaming at the TV, getting way too emotionally invested,” she said. “So when I finally had a platform where people actually wanted to hear me talk, putting sports into the mix just made sense. I can talk trash with the best of them — and look good doing it on a treadmill.”

Season 2 of The Paige Uncaged Show drops April 23 on YouTube.

Paige Woolen | Permission via Paige Woolen