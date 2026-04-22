New $2 Billion Kansas City Royals Stadium's Unusual Detail Turns Heads
While the Kansas City Chiefs are building a new stadium on the Kansas side of the border, the Kansas City Royals announced their plans on a $3 billion stadium project in downtown K.C. The renderings of what it will look like certain turned heads when fans noticed one unusual detail.
The stadium itself will cost $1.9B with construction beginning in early 2027, and will be in the middle of Crown Center as part of the first phase of an 85-acre project. The Royals are partnering with Hallmark where the company is building a modern new headquarters in the center as well.
The Royals have been at Kauffman Stadium (formerly Royals Stadium) in Kansas City, Missouri, since the 1973 season. The team has two World Series titles in 1985 and 2015.
New stadium renderings released
Here are the drawings of what the new stadium will look like:
Unusual detail catches eyes
Fans noticed that right next to the stadium happens to be an old church, Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, that will remain with all the new construction. It’s certainly oddly placed right up against the stadium, but certainly with the perfect view.
The Kansas City Star reported that church leaders had no clue about the construction and their new neighbors, learning about it with the rest of the community.
“The diocese and parish have not been involved in the planning prior to today’s announcement. We were made aware of the announcement earlier this week and learned most of the details along with the rest of the community.”
Church leaders are embracing the fact that lots of fans will be flooding the area on game days:
“The diocese plans to discuss security and parking with the Royals as plans develop, however, according to the statement, ‘we view this as primarily an enhancement that could attract new people to worship and experience the beauty of our Catholic faith.’”
“We have been assured that care will be taken to maintain the character of the neighborhood, including the iconic features of Our Lady of Sorrows’ building and its historic presence in the heart of downtown Kansas City,” according to the statement.
The church was originally built in the late 1800s, but moved brick-by-brick to the new location in 1923.
Fans will surely hope a higher power is watching over their team on game days and more World Series titles are in its future.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.