New Sports League PJL Has Insane $300 Million Prize Pool

The Premier Jumping League is coming, and it’s bringing with it an insane $300 million guaranteed prize pool.

The PJL will feature a total of 16 teams competing across 14 international venues starting in March of 2027.

This groundbreaking global competition is designed to elevate elite riders and horses onto an unprecedented international stage. And of course lure the best with the insane, record-breaking prize pool.

PJL founder Frank McCourt talks to attendees in Miami. | PJL

“The PJL is a new global showjumping competition redefining the sport through elite team competition, record-breaking prize money, and a sustainable professional model for riders. Backed by (Frank) McCourt Global and shaped by leaders from equestrian sport, international competition, and entertainment, The PJL brings together the world’s top riders and horses to compete across fourteen iconic venues in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. With sixteen teams, an innovative rider selection process and a guaranteed $300 million prize pot, The PJL combines world-class athletic performance with premium entertainment, opening the sport to new global audiences while honouring its heritage.”

Dave Grutman and Neil Moffitt (Chief Executive Officer, PJL) | PJL

To celebrate the launch, the PJL threw a big bash in Miami, Florida, with 300 guests and even a drone light show against the waterfront and a “build-your-own” Old Fashioned bar.

The evening welcomed some of jumping’s most celebrated athletes, including Laura Kraut, Ben Maher, Scott Brash, Harry Charles, Nina Mallevaey, Nicola Philippaerts, McLain Ward, Cian O’Connor, Lillie Keenan, Carlos Hank Guerreiro, Abdel Said, Sophie Hinners, and Giulia Martinengo, bringing together the best in the sport.

The new league is certainly changing the horse jumping game.