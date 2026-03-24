In 16 seasons of High Stakes Poker, a show that's been running since 2006 and has featured some of the most legendary names in the game, nobody has done what Sam "Señor Tilt" Kiki just did.

According to Brent Hanks, CEO of PokerGO, Kiki shattered not one but two all-time records.

“Sam now holds the record for the most ever won across a full season of High Stakes Poker, as well as the largest single-day win in the show's history,” Hanks said in a statement on Monday, March 23.

Sam Kiki counts his stacks of money. | Sam Kiki

“Alan Keating was at the table. Andrew Robl was at the table. That's the caliber of competition we're talking about, and Sam still came out on top.”

For context, High Stakes Poker is one of the most iconic televised cash game shows in existence. It originally aired on GSN before being revived on PokerGO in 2020, and it's the kind of game where players buy in for a minimum of $100,000 and pots regularly climb into the hundreds of thousands.

The previous record for the largest single pot in the show's history was $1,412,500, won by Alan Keating against Peter Wang in Season 14. Before that, Santhosh Suvarna held the record with a $992,000 pot during Season 12, per PRNewswire. And for years, Tom Dwan was considered the show's biggest all-time winner from the original run with nearly $1.8 million in winnings across just 270 hands. Kiki has now surpassed all of them.

This isn't exactly a surprise to anyone who's been paying attention. Kiki first appeared on the show during Season 15, where he made an immediate splash by winning the second-largest pot in High Stakes Poker history at the time, a $1,008,500 hand against Rick Salomon as seen below.

That same season, which premiered on PokerGO in December 2025 and featured Kevin Hart's poker debut, saw Kiki take down Hart for approximately $424,500 in a single hand. Sources close to the Season 15 taping told Market Realist that Kiki finished the week up around $5 million.

Off the felt, Kiki is the founder and CEO of MonkeyTilt, an entertainment and betting company that has raised $51 million from investors, including Pantera Capital and PokerGO itself, according to Fortune.

Season 16 of High Stakes Poker is expected to drop in late April 2026. If the records are any indication, it might be the biggest season the show has ever seen.