Street League Skateboarding Goes Next Level With Latest Event

Street League Skateboarding (SLS) took things to the next level with its 2026 Championship Tour stop in Los Angeles in an awesome scene that blended skate and the LA culture.

The SLS was founded in 2010 by Rob Dyrdek, and since its inception has propelled street skateboarding to new heights. It offers an amateur-to-professional pathway and creates thrilling live events across the globe taking over major cities around the world, with the best in the sport competing for the highest stakes in prizes.

The LA event sold out and packed Ace*Mission Studios in Boyle Heights where the scene was set with a backdrop that was LA to its core: graffiti, food, cars, and skateboarding at its source.

SLS LA | Caroline Weimholt

“SLS leaned all the way into the culture—spotlighting the diverse and unique traits that define the City of Angels, the birthplace and mecca of the sport. The result was a full-scale cultural takeover. Lowriders set the heartbeat of Los Angeles. Skateboarding became its global export. Together, it was a statement: this city doesn’t follow culture, it creates it,” the league wrote in a statement.

Locals and pros battled for cash and respect. Two-time Olympic medalist Sky Brown jumped in and raised the bar from the start.

It was Chloe Covell of Australia, however, who stayed flawless—three events, three wins. Afterward, she talked about how this one was different:

“I loved this event. The vibe here in LA was amazing!,” said Chloe Covell. “I am so stoked to win another SLS Takeover event.”

Chloe Covell shows off her skills | Caroline Weimholt

On the men’s side, Juni Kang of Korea delivered a standout performance in his SLS debut, making an immediate impact from the start. After earning his spot through the Wildcard Jam, he advanced to the Men’s Final and secured first place with a clutch 9 Club on his final attempt. He also recorded the highest scoring trick of the day, capping off one of the most impressive first appearances in recent SLS history. The last time a skater won in their SLS debut was Ginwoo Onodera, who went on to win the Super Crown.

“I’m so excited to be a part of SLS. To win in my first event is like a dream. It’s a huge moment for me.” Kang said.

Even Paul Wall hit the stage unannounced to get the crowd “Sittin' Sidewayz” with his performance.

Paul Wall hits the stage at SLS LA | Caroline Weimholt

This was Stop 2 on the 2026 Tour with the first being February 14-15 in Sydney, Australia. The following is still to come this year: Stop 3: May USA (East Coast); Stop 4: August Brazil; Stop 5: October, France; Stop 6: November Japan; Stop 7: December, Brazil.