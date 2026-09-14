Cam Skattebo was on his way to work Sunday night when he encountered a fairly unusual problem for an NFL player.

He couldn't get into the stadium.

Before the New York Giants opened their season against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium, Skattebo arrived at an entry gate in a souped-up pickup truck around 5:50 p.m. ET. According to TMZ Sports, the Giants running back had already dealt with New Jersey traffic before his trip took another unexpected turn at security.

Skattebo was photographed leaning out of the truck while trying to get through the gate.

And apparently, subtlety wasn't getting the job done.

“Let me in! I’m the running back!” Skattebo was heard yelling, according to TMZ Sports. It is difficult to imagine a more Cam Skattebo way to arrive for Week 1.

Giants RB Cam Skattebo Has Trouble Getting Into MetLife Before SNF Kickoff https://t.co/RRX1scI2Kr — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) September 14, 2026

Cam Skattebo Finally Makes It Inside MetLife Stadium

The good news for the Giants was that security eventually accepted Skattebo's argument.

He made it inside well before the 8:20 p.m. kickoff, although even his eventual walk through the stadium had another layer to it.

Skattebo wasn't wearing his own jersey. Instead, he showed up in a black No. 2 Corner Canyon High School jersey honoring Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart, who played at the Utah school before beginning his college career.

Cam Skattebo wearing Jaxson Dart’s throwback jersey from Corner Canyon High School pic.twitter.com/eikjmpa4mP — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) September 13, 2026

So, after reportedly having to announce that he was the running back just to get through the gate, Skattebo finally walked into his home stadium wearing his quarterback's high school jersey.

The whole sequence would have been funny enough on its own.

What happened once the game started made it considerably better.

Cam Skattebo Leaves Little Doubt He Is, in Fact, the Running Back

Skattebo didn't need long to prove his case.

On the Giants' opening possession against Dallas, he took the ball into the end zone from three yards out for New York's first touchdown of the 2026 season.

Then came the backflip.

It was an emphatic return to regular-season football for Skattebo after the gruesome ankle injury that ended his rookie season in October 2025. Less than a year later, he was back in the end zone on opening night.

And he wasn't finished.

Skattebo carried 18 times for a game-high 81 rushing yards and the touchdown as the Giants beat the Cowboys 28-20 on "Sunday Night Football."

By the end of the night, the same player who had been stuck outside MetLife was one of the biggest reasons the Giants left it with a win.

The story practically wrote its own punchline. Yes, he really was the running back.