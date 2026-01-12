Giants RB Cam Skattebo Sets Goal for 2026 Return

While the New York Giants continue to search for a new head coach, one of their young players who makes up that solid young core the team’s brass has been playing up to candidates offered an encouraging report on his rehab.

Running back Cam Skattebo, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in a Week 8 loss at Philadelphia, has been making rapid progress in his rehab, reporting that he’s very close to achieving the next milestone in his journey, which he said is on schedule.

“I got about another week until I start moving around and, you know, upping my speed a little bit,” Skattebo said last Monday when the Giants players cleaned out their lockers. “So time's gonna tell, but take it easy–got plenty of time to get back to it.”

If Skattebo’s words hold, that would mean this week could be the one where he starts doing a little bit more in terms of mobility and agility. Regardless, the team’s fourth-round draft pick last year seemed confident of being ready for the start of training camp.

“Yeah, training camp's obviously the goal,” he said. “Hopefully get back by OTAs, but if not, there's no rush.”

Indeed, as there are still several things on Skattebo’s rehab checklist, among them getting his dorsiflexion back in the foot, rebuilding the strength, and anything else to get his ankle fully functioning again.

Despite having had an injury-shortened season, Skattebo certainly left his mark. Per PFF, he finished ninth out of 49 qualified running backs with at least 100 rushing attempts in rushing first down percentage.

Looking on the bright side

The pause in Skattebo's young NFL career has only made the competitive fire within him burn even brighter.

“When you can't do something to make sure that your team's in a better position to win or you can't contribute at all other than having the energy on the sidelines and make sure the guys in the building have a positive mindset, it's hard to be in that situation,” he admitted.

To keep himself engaged, Skattebo has never been too far from the Giants. He has been around the facility as much as possible, and has been a fixture on the team’s pregame sideline during its home games.

And in the regular-season finale at home against Dallas, Skattebo was called upon to lead the "Go Big Blue!" cheer before kickoff, which he punctuated with his signature "Woooooo!" rallying cry.

It’s stuff like that which has helped Skattebo remain engaged while he patiently waits for the green light to return to football.

“I've kind of found different ways to show myself and be who I am,” he said. “The opportunities that have come from that have been awesome.

“Obviously, the main thing is football, so I'll get back to that when I'm ready to go. It's football from there on out.”

