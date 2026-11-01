Candice Swanepoel Seen With Gold Hardware on Ring Finger Amid Tom Brady Dating Rumors

Candice Swanepoel was seen out for the first time since dating allegations between her and Tom Brady surfaced.

The Victoria's Secret model and Brady have reportedly been "dating for months," according to a People insider. The model has "been very secretive and selective" about who she has shared details about her personal life.

The rumored couple both live in Miami and "have gone [to great] lengths not to be spotted." Us Weekly was the first to report the news.

Since news broke about the alleged relationship, Swanepoel has been officially spotted for the first time.

Candice Swanepoel Seen With Ring On "That Finger"

According to photos obtained by TMZ, the Victoria's Secret model was seen taking a stroll in a casual outfit with a gold ring on "that finger."

Swanepoel wore black leggings, a black low tank top over a white high-neck one, and a black baseball cap. For accessories, she wore a black clutch under her arm, oversized black sunglasses, a gold bracelet, and a large gold band on her wedding finger.

She also wore a gold ring on her pinky inger.

The ring, however, didn't resemble a wedding band, and the model has not been married before. She was engaged to Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli in 2015. They share two sons: Anacã (born 2016) and Ariel (born 2018).

The former couple was together from 2005 to 2018. There are no recent reports that her marital status has changed.

Candice Swanepoel Wears Ring On That Finger Amid Sightings With Tom Brady https://t.co/lOAL9p2Uuu — TMZ (@TMZ) October 31, 2026

Brady, on the other hand, has been married before. He had a 13-year marriage to Gisele Bündchen, who is also a Victoria's Secret model, and they divorced in 2022. The former couple shares two children: Benjamin (born 2009), and Vivian (born 2012).

Brady also shares Jack, born in 2007, with ex-girlfriend actress Bridget Moynahan.

What Has Candice Swanepoel Said About Tom Brady Dating Rumors?

Swanepoel has yet to speak out on her own about the dating rumor, but her rep, addressed the allegations earlier this week. The rep for the supermodel also addressed the rumored feud between Swanepoel and Joan Smalls, who the latter allegedly dated Brady following his divorce from Bündchen.

"Candice has always been exceptionally private about her personal life, with her focus remaining on raising her children," her rep Amanda Ruisi told E! News in an Oct. 28 statement. "She and Joan share a longstanding history and a friendship that Candice will always respect."

Smalls and Swanepoel have been close friends over the years, having worked as Victoria's Secret models together in campaigns and created a close bond off the runway.

The dating news between Brady and Swanepoel has allegedly brought a rift in the models' friendship. Smalls seemingly accused Swanepoel of pulling a "Summer House" on her when she commented on a JustJared's Instagram post earlier this week -- referencing the Bravo show where cast members Ciara Miller and Amanda Batula ended their friendship due to both having romantic relationships with West Wilson.

Brady has never confirmed a romance with Smalls.

Swanepoel has yet to address the allegations herself or Smalls at this time. Brady also has not confirmed the dating rumors.