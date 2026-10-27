Tom Brady and Girlfriend Candice Swanepoel's Relationship Timeline Uncovered

Tom Brady's love life is always out there in the public eye because people want to know about him. The retired NFL superstar has spent years making headlines on the football field, but these days, fans are just as interested in what's happening off it. And now, there's a new romance getting people talking.

Brady, 49, is reportedly dating Victoria's Secret model Candice Swanepoel, and while the news might be fresh, the relationship apparently isn't. According to multiple reports, the two have been seeing each other for several months, with TMZ reporting that they've been spending time together since June. Both are based in Miami, which certainly makes getting together a little easier.

Tom Brady Girlfriend Update: He and His Reported Lady Candice Swanepoel Are Being Hush-Hush About Their Relationship

Candice Swanepoel attending the The Apprentice Premiere as part of the 77th Cannes. | IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

Neither Brady nor Swanepoel has publicly confirmed the relationship. But that, of course, doesn't mean it's not real.

Brady's romantic life has attracted lots of attention since his divorce from Gisele Bündchen was finalized four years ago. The former couple ended their 13-year marriage and share two children, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13. Brady is also dad to Jack, 19, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Since his split from Bündchen, Brady has been linked to Kim Kardashian, Irina Shayk and a rumored romance with Alix Earle. He's so under the spotlight that even getting caught on camera with a college volleyball star drew headlines. Still, the football legend previously made it clear that finding romance wasn't exactly at the top of his to-do list.

Fox Sports broadcast analyst Tom Brady walks on the field before a game. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I don't have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working and I love my kids," Brady told People magazine in July.

He also explained that staying busy helps him feel fulfilled, adding, "I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I'm doing, so I'm working on some really cool projects and I'm involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things."

About Model Candice Swanepoel and Her Personal Life

Swanepoel, meanwhile, has largely kept her personal life private since splitting from former fiancé Hermann Nicoli in 2018. The 38-year-old model shares two children, Anacã, 10, and Ariel, 8, with Nicoli, and she's spoken openly about how motherhood shapes her priorities.

"It's all about intuition and gut feelings for me, everything is constantly changing, my children are growing up and that requires a different kind of attention," she told V Magazine back in 2023. "My business is growing up and the same goes for that. It's not all planned, it's purely what I feel is right and healthy for myself and my family and also both careers."

"Life is a constant search for balance, for me at least, and yes I do sometimes feel overwhelmed," she continued, "but I'm very in tune with my children's needs, then my own personal needs which are also important."

For now, Brady and Swanepoel are keeping things quiet. But given the public's longstanding fascination with Brady's personal life, this reported romance isn't likely to fly under the radar anytime soon.