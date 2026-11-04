Cardi B Reveals First Photos of Her Gorgeous Baby With Stefon Diggs

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs are giving fans the first look at their one year old son.

The rapper and NFL star welcomed their son in November last year, and fans are finally learning more about their one-year-old, including his name.

Cardi and Diggs Romance History

Cardi and Diggs went public with their romance when they attended Game 4 of the New York Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden. The rapper was seen pinching his cheeks when they appeared on the Jumbotron.

The rapper then made their romance Instagram official in June when she posted the two on a boat in Miami.

In September 2025, while promoting her album Am I the Drama? on "CBS Mornings," Cardi announced that she was pregnant with Diggs' baby.

Cardi B Shares Photos And Reveals Son's Name

In celebration of Cardi and Diggs son's first birthday, the rapper included several photos of him. These are the first clear photos that they have shared since his birth.

Not only did Cardi share the photos, but in the heartfelt caption, Cardi also revealed that they named their son Grey.

He does have a middle name that Cardi did not disclose, as she referred to him as "Grey M.D" -- it's assumed the "D" stands for Diggs.

"Happy 1st birthday to Grey M.D🩶🩶🩶!!It’s only been 1 year since meeting you but it feels like I’ve had you at my side forever," Cardi began the caption in honor of her youngest son.

Cardi added that while she was pregnant with Grey, he gave her assurance to power through a tough time: "I carried you through one of the most uncertain, high-pressure times of my life but having you inside of me through it all gave me a extra strength. I was growing you inside of me and at the same time you were giving me life!"

She closed her caption, sharing the one-year-old's amazing attributes: "You gave a new meaning to what a Grey day feels like. You light up my life and every room with your smile your laugh and your precious spirit."

Grey is Cardi's youngest son and shares three other children with her ex-husband, Offset: daughters Kulture, 8, and Blossom, 2, and son Wave, 5.

As for Diggs' other children, he shares daughters Nova, 10, with Tyler-Marie, Shiloh Diggs, 3, with Kennedy Moore, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera, 1, with Aileen Lopera, a son with Ky'anna Barber who is 1, and daughter Peyton,1, with Cayy Benji.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Musician Cardi B after the 2026 AFC Championship Game between New England and Denver at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's Next For Cardi B and Stefon Diggs?

Cardi is ready to hit the studio again. She told "The Breakfast Club" hosts per Billboard, in September that she after her November 7 birthday she is "shipping myself away just to record." The Grammy-winning rapper released her latest album, Am I The Drama?, in September 2025.

Sep 20, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (3) dives toward the goal line after catching a pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for Diggs, after his March release from the New England Patriots, he's found his new home with the Washington Commanders. He's had 252 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns, and 27 receptions. The Commanders' next game will be against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 8, at 1 p.m. ET.