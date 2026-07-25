How Many Kids Does Stefon Diggs Have? Meet His Growing Family

Stefon Diggs has built a reputation as one of the NFL's premier wide receivers, earning multiple Pro Bowl selections and becoming one of the league's most recognizable playmakers over the past decade.

While his career has kept him in the national spotlight, interest in his life away from football has continued to grow as well. Fans frequently search for information about Diggs' family, particularly his children, as the veteran receiver has welcomed several kids over the past 10 years while largely keeping his personal life out of the public eye.

Although Diggs doesn't often share intimate details about fatherhood, he has occasionally offered fans a glimpse into life with his children through social media, postgame moments and interviews.

Here's everything to know about Stefon Diggs' growing family.

How Many Kids Does Stefon Diggs Have?

As of 2026, Stefon Diggs is the father of six known children.

His children include:

Nova (born 2016)

Shiloh (born 2023)

Charlie Harper Diggs-Lopera (born 2025)

A son with Cardi B (born November 2025)

A son with Ky'anna Barber (born 2025)

Peyton (born 2025)

Despite becoming one of football's biggest stars, Diggs has generally chosen to keep his children out of the spotlight, sharing only occasional family moments publicly.

Nova Is Stefon Diggs' Oldest Child

Diggs became a father for the first time in October 2016 when his daughter, Nova, was born.

She has occasionally appeared alongside her father at NFL games over the years, including memorable postgame celebrations where the pair raced across the field together after Bills victories. Those moments quickly became fan favorites and showcased a lighter side of one of the league's most competitive players.

Nova has also appeared in family photos shared by Diggs' mother, Stephanie Diggs, who has documented birthdays, school milestones and other family celebrations on social media.

As Diggs' oldest child, Nova has remained the most publicly visible of his children.

Shiloh Was Born in 2023

In 2023, Diggs welcomed daughter Shiloh with Kennedy Moore.

Like Nova, Shiloh has appeared only occasionally on social media, with Moore sharing glimpses of birthday celebrations, holidays and family milestones.

Diggs has also appeared in photos and videos celebrating special occasions with his daughter, while continuing to keep much of her life private.

Charlie Harper Diggs-Lopera

Diggs' family grew again in 2025 with the birth of daughter Charlie Harper Diggs-Lopera.

Charlie's birth initially drew headlines because of a paternity dispute involving model Aileen Lopera. After legal proceedings and genetic testing, Diggs' paternity was confirmed later that year. The legal matter was ultimately resolved, allowing both parties to move forward.

Since then, very little about Charlie has been shared publicly.

Diggs Welcomed His First Child With Cardi B in 2025

Diggs and Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B welcomed their first child together, a son, in November 2025.

Before his son's birth, Diggs spoke about his excitement for fatherhood once again, joking that he couldn't wait to teach his son football fundamentals and spend time training together as he grew older.

Cardi later announced their son's arrival, describing him as another reason to continue striving to be the best version of herself.

The couple has largely kept their son's name and private life out of the public spotlight.

Diggs Also Shares a Son With Ky'anna Barber

Diggs also welcomed a son in 2025 with Ky'anna Barber.

While Barber kept much of her pregnancy private, Diggs later confirmed the child's existence through social media by sharing holiday photos featuring the infant.

Very few additional details about their son have been made public.

Peyton Is Diggs' Youngest Daughter

Diggs also shares daughter Peyton with Cayy Benji.

The little girl was born in 2025 and has appeared in family photos celebrating birthdays and holidays.

Benji has occasionally shared glimpses of Peyton's milestones, while Diggs has continued to keep much of his family life away from the spotlight.

Although Stefon Diggs has spent years making headlines for his production on the football field, fatherhood has quietly become another defining part of his life. Whether celebrating birthdays, spending holidays together or sharing the occasional postgame moment with his oldest daughter, Diggs has shown that some of his biggest moments now happen away from the stadium.

