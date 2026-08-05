For millions of NFL fans, the start of Sunday Night Football doesn't begin with kickoff.

It begins with Carrie Underwood.

Since taking over NBC's iconic opening in 2013, the country superstar has become as much a part of football season as primetime matchups, packed stadiums and the familiar "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" theme. On Tuesday, NBC confirmed Underwood will return for an unprecedented 14th consecutive season, this time unveiling a brand new rock-inspired version of the opening sequence.

The announcement offered another reminder of just how intertwined Underwood has become with the NFL over the last decade. Before another season officially begins, here's a look back at the moments that helped define her remarkable run.

10. Taking Over One of Television's Biggest Traditions

Replacing Faith Hill was never going to be easy.

Hill had become synonymous with Sunday Night Football, meaning Underwood stepped into one of the highest-profile recurring roles in sports television. Her first performance in 2013 immediately introduced a new era while keeping the familiar "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" tradition alive.

It was the beginning of what has become one of the longest-running partnerships between an artist and a major sports broadcast.

9. Becoming the Voice of Sunday Night Football

Year after year, Underwood stopped being "the new singer."

She became the voice fans associated with NBC's primetime showcase. Generations of football viewers have now grown up hearing her open every Sunday night before the biggest matchup of the week.

8. Recording New Lyrics Every Single Week

One of the biggest behind-the-scenes details many fans never realize is how much work goes into each opening.

Rather than using one version all season, Underwood records countless lyric variations featuring different teams and matchups, allowing each week's broadcast to feel personalized for the game ahead.

It's a tradition that has quietly become one of the production's signatures.

7. Experimenting With an Entirely New Theme Song

In 2016, NBC briefly moved away from "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" and introduced a brand new anthem, "Oh, Sunday Night."

The change demonstrated the network's willingness to evolve its presentation, even if fans ultimately gravitated back toward the familiar opening that had become synonymous with football Sundays.

6. Launching the 'Game On' Era

Two years later, Underwood debuted another original theme with "Game On."

The song represented another creative reset for NBC's broadcast before the network eventually returned to the classic formula fans had come to expect.

5. Bringing Rock Energy to Primetime

One of Underwood's most memorable creative shifts came when she teamed with rock legend Joan Jett, blending "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night" with "I Hate Myself for Loving You."

The collaboration gave the opening a fresh edge while preserving everything fans loved about the original.

NBC is once again leaning into that rock influence for the upcoming 2026 season.

4. Sharing the Spotlight With NFL Superstars

Every season's opening feels a little different thanks to appearances from some of football's biggest names.

Over the years, stars including Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning, Russell Wilson, Andrew Luck and others have joined Underwood in elaborate opening sequences that have become almost as anticipated as the games themselves.

3. Becoming One of NBC Sports' Signature Faces

Few entertainers become permanently linked to a sports property. Underwood has done exactly that.

Her annual return has made her one of the defining personalities of NBC Sports, with the network consistently building each season's launch around her latest performance.

2. Delivering One of the NFL's Biggest Musical Performances

Long before she became the face of Sunday Night Football, Underwood already had one unforgettable NFL moment on her résumé.

Her performance of the national anthem before Super Bowl XLIV showcased her ability to handle one of the biggest stages in sports, foreshadowing the role she would later play every Sunday night.

1. Returning for a Historic 14th Consecutive Season

This year's announcement only adds another chapter to an already remarkable run.

NBC revealed Underwood will return for a 14th straight season with an updated rock-inspired version of the iconic opening, something she called "one of my most favorite opens yet."

In an industry where television partnerships rarely last this long, Underwood has become one of the few constants.

Every fall brings new quarterbacks, new contenders and new storylines across the NFL. But for more than a decade, one tradition has remained unchanged.

When Sunday night arrives, Carrie Underwood is still the one welcoming football fans to kickoff.

