The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already attracted its fair share of celebrity fans, but few have embraced the tournament quite like Channing Tatum.

Instead of watching Friday's Group I showdown between Norway and France from the sidelines, the "Magic Mike" star fully committed to the experience.

Wearing Norway's red No. 9 Erling Haaland jersey, a slicked-back blond wig and the Manchester City striker's signature hairstyle, Tatum blended into the middle of Norway's supporter section at Boston Stadium, where he posed for selfies, celebrated with fans and looked almost unrecognizable.

For much of the afternoon, Tatum blended seamlessly into the sea of Haaland lookalikes surrounding him.

Photos from the match quickly spread across social media, with many fans doing double takes before realizing one of Hollywood's most recognizable faces was standing among Norway's supporters.

The appearance came during France's 4-1 victory over Norway. Despite the loss, Norway had already done enough to secure a place in the Round of 32 after winning its first two group stage matches.

Channing Tatum Took the Erling Haaland Look Beyond a Commercial

Tatum's World Cup appearance wasn't random.

Earlier this month, he teamed up with Haaland for a Nike campaign that poked fun at the pair's similar features. In the commercial, the two meditate side by side while wearing matching Norway jerseys before jokingly swapping places.

Haaland even embraced the comparison, calling Tatum "Handsome man" in a video promoting the campaign before adding with a laugh, "I'm not complaining."

Friday's appearance felt like a real-world sequel to that commercial.

Rather than staying in a private section, Tatum immersed himself in Norway's fan culture, celebrating alongside supporters and fully committing to the Haaland-inspired look throughout the afternoon.

After the match, he shared video from the experience on Instagram with the caption: "Ripped the script with my new stunt double."

The post quickly gained traction as fans praised the actor for leaning into the joke and embracing one of the World Cup's liveliest atmospheres.

The FIFA World Cup Has Become a Celebrity Destination

Tatum's appearance is the latest reminder that the 2026 FIFA World Cup has become far more than just a soccer tournament.

Over the past week alone, celebrities including Paris Hilton, Jessica Alba, Brad Pitt and Edward Norton have all been spotted taking in matches around the tournament, while stars continue to flock to host cities throughout the United States.

Few, however, have immersed themselves quite like Tatum.

Instead of simply attending a match, he became part of the spectacle, joining Norway's supporter section and briefly convincing thousands of fans they were looking at Haaland himself.

For a tournament already producing unforgettable moments on the pitch, Tatum's transformation proved some of the best highlights are happening in the stands.

