Chiefs Star’s Fiancée Takes Bachelorette Party to Another Level at Arrowhead

Most brides-to-be celebrate their bachelorette party with matching outfits.

Ana Demmer and her friends went several steps further.

The fiancée of Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey turned her bachelorette celebration into what looked like a miniature Chiefs training camp, bringing her entire group to Arrowhead Stadium in full football uniforms for Kansas City's game against the Indianapolis Colts.

And they committed to the theme.

Demmer wore white while the rest of the group dressed in Chiefs red, with Humphrey's No. 52 splashed across their jerseys. They added football pants, helmets and eye black, then took the whole production from the house to the stadium.

By the end of the night, they were running around on the Arrowhead field.

“I am the luckiest on the planet,” Demmer wrote on Instagram Stories. “These girls. My Man. & Chiefs Kingdom.”

Ana Demmer Turns Chiefs Game Into Her Bachelorette Party

This wasn't simply a bachelorette group showing up to a football game in matching jerseys.

Videos and photos from the celebration showed Demmer and her friends fully embracing the theme before they even arrived at Arrowhead. The group posed together in uniform, piled onto a limo bus and eventually watched Kansas City from a suite.

Demmer's white look separated the bride-to-be from a sea of red No. 52 jerseys, creating what may be one of the more elaborate game-day bachelorette themes Chiefs Kingdom has seen.

Then came the part that would be difficult for another bridal party to replicate.

The group made its way down to the field at Arrowhead, where they ran sprints and celebrated together after Kansas City's 33-30 overtime victory over Indianapolis.

Humphrey eventually joined the group on the field for photos, giving Demmer one more memory from a weekend built almost entirely around the team her future husband has helped anchor.

The Chiefs center has spent his entire NFL career in Kansas City since the franchise selected him in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

His wedding festivities, apparently, were never going to be completely separated from football.

Creed Humphrey and Ana Demmer Are Headed for the Altar

The celebration comes just months after Humphrey and Demmer took the next step in their relationship.

The couple, who marked two years together in February, became engaged in June when Humphrey proposed at Libations & Company in Lee's Summit, Missouri.

Demmer has her own athletic background. She previously played volleyball at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith and was also a member of Louisiana Monroe's Division I beach volleyball team.

That might help explain why her version of a bachelorette party involved considerably more sprinting than most.

The weekend also received a little help from another familiar member of the Chiefs family. Brittany Mahomes, wife of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, helped orchestrate a pregame glam suite for Demmer and her friends alongside Divi Growth Care.

From there, though, the heels gave way to helmets.

Demmer wanted a Chiefs bachelorette party, and she didn't settle for matching T-shirts and a few photos outside the stadium. She and her friends dressed like a team, took over Arrowhead and capped the night on the same field where Humphrey had just helped Kansas City win.

For the future Mrs. Humphrey, it was about as Kansas City as a bachelorette party could possibly get.

