Three Things That Mattered in Chiefs' 33-30 Win Over Colts

For the second instance in as many weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs took the field in prime time against an AFC foe. Week 2 saw head coach Andy Reid's crew host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football, and the matchup certainly lived up to its billing.

Despite some rough defending in the first two quarters, the offense did enough to stay right in the thick of the action. The Chiefs carried a lead into the final frame, then things slowed down and resulted in neither side being able to separate until overtime. Fortunately for Kansas City, the added period brought a cracked-open window of opportunity to squeak out a victory.

Kansas City didn't earn anything by way of style points, but a win is a win nonetheless. The Chiefs maintain their perfect record early in the season at 2-0.

With that in mind, here are three of the top things that mattered from Sunday's game.

Steve Spagnuolo's defense and Dave Toub's special teams struggled immensely in the first half

Less than a week removed from stifling the Denver Broncos' offense, the Chiefs looked like an entirely different defense in the first half here. Not only did Indianapolis not have to punt a single time before halftime, but several other peripheral stats underscored just how lackluster things were. The visitors went 3-for-6 on third downs, also posting an absurd 0.80 late-down EPA per play, via RBSDM.

Much of that was because of halfback Jonathan Taylor's contributions. In the opening half, he amassed 0.45 EPA/rush and a 64% success rate, including a 24-yard touchdown scamper before the break. Veteran Kristian Fulton picking off Colts quarterback Daniel Jones was about the only big-time win for Kansas City on that end in quarters one and two.

Jonathan Taylor explodes to end zone! @Colts retake the lead.



INDvsKC on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/0Wtnai66A9 — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2026

Special teams miscues were evident, too. Poor gap integrity in the first quarter saw wide receiver Seth McGowan bring a kickoff back 38 yards, and an illegal formation penalty on a separate kickoff was also an issue. That's without even considering kicker Harrison Butker pulling a field goal wide left. It's safe to say the first half was one to forget for two of the Chiefs' three phases.

Patrick Mahomes might be all the way back

Kansas City's approach to Week 1 seemed to be centered around one of three things: Denver boasting an elite defense, quarterback Patrick Mahomes entering his first game back from injury, or left tackle Josh Simmons still being absent. Perhaps it was a mix of everything, but Mahomes himself executed a game plan that didn't ask much of him. That was likely for the best, as he admitted postgame that he didn't live up to his own standard against a bitter rival.

Boy, did the face of the franchise clean some things up and look infinitely more confident in his second game of the year.

The two-time NFL MVP was firing on virtually all cylinders in the first half, going 14-of-19 passing for 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He followed up that 0.29 EPA/play span by uncorking a beautiful third-frame deep pass to wide receiver Tyquan Thornton that mimicked a fadeaway jumper in a basketball game:

I don’t think I’ve ever seen Tyquan Thornton catch a pass for less than 20 yards pic.twitter.com/FbTRvHTCOH — Bryce DeGroat (@NFL_Convo) September 21, 2026

All night long, Mahomes' pocket navigation was much more precise. He was fluid with his movements and also provided several vintage moments by delivering from different arm angles and platforms. If it only took him one week to hit the reset button and find MVP form again, it could spell doom for the rest of the league.

In the end, the Chiefs got served some humble pie... and still won

The fourth quarter featured 10 combined points; it was almost all Indianapolis in terms of time of possession. The Chiefs' defense was on the field for over 11 minutes of action prior to overtime, yet a bend-but-don't-break sequence gave KC a chance to prolong the game. Something similar occurred in the extra quarter, as a 50-yard completion to Laquon Treadwell was originally ruled a fumble but then got overturned.

With its back against the wall, the Kansas City defense held Indy to a game-tying field goal. That was all the offense needed. Mahomes and running back Kenneth Walker (who made a tremendous impact once again) orchestrated a final drive that sent the Chiefs into the new week undefeated via a Butker field goal.

On a night where penalties were excessive, coverage was poor and an abundance of general mental errors crept up, it didn't matter in the win-loss column. Channeling their inner 2023 and 2024 Chiefs, Sunday's group consistently dug itself into holes but then found its way out at precisely the right times.

Regardless of that being out of necessity due to self-inflicted mistakes, you can't ask for a much greater display of resolve.

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