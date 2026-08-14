Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo are soaking up every milestone with their growing family.

Just months after announcing they're expecting their second child together, the San Francisco 49ers star and the former Miss Universe celebrated daughter Colette's first birthday with a sweet stuffed-animal-themed party that Culpo shared with fans on Instagram.

The celebration featured soft pastel balloons, plush animals, a two-tier birthday cake and plenty of family moments, giving followers another glimpse inside life at home for one of sports' most recognizable couples.

"Can't believe I officially have a 1 year old," Culpo wrote alongside the photos. "Currently in the third trimester, chasing around a toddler and somewhere between completely exhausted and wishing I could slow down time to soak up every minute of this chapter."

She closed the heartfelt tribute by writing, "Motherhood really is crazy. Happy bday to my bb girl. You are my whole heart."

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey Are Preparing for Baby No. 2

The birthday celebration comes just a few months after the couple announced they're expecting another child together.

Culpo revealed the pregnancy in May, sharing photos with McCaffrey while debuting her baby bump. The couple later posted a joint announcement featuring a family picnic with Colette and their dog, Oliver, before sharing an emotional video showing the moment they learned they were expecting again.

The model has since documented parts of her pregnancy journey with fans, including the moment she and McCaffrey surprised their families with the news.

As she wrote in Wednesday's birthday post, balancing late pregnancy with chasing an energetic toddler has made this season especially memorable.

Motherhood Has Changed Olivia Culpo's Perspective

Since welcoming Colette, Culpo has spoken candidly about adjusting to motherhood while balancing her career.

She previously admitted she initially worried becoming a mom would make it harder to continue working, but says McCaffrey's support has made the transition much easier.

"I'm so grateful that I have my husband because while I'm totally working and I'm doing everything in my power to keep working and I'm so happy to have the opportunities that I have," Culpo previously said. "Let's say they all went away, I have the same ability to, 12, 15, 20 years ago to light that fire up my butt when I have somebody who really needs me, which is my baby."

She added, "And I would choose my baby 10 times over, obviously."

Now, with Colette officially one year old and another baby on the way, the McCaffrey-Culpo family is preparing for an even bigger chapter together.

