49ers' Christian McCaffrey and Wife Olivia Culpo Make Surprise Baby Announcement

San Francicso 49ers star running back Christian McCaffery has spent the past decade as one of the best offensive talents in all of football.

And while this turned him into a household name in the sports world, he entered a new stratosphere of stardom when he began his relationship with supermodel Olivia Culpo.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

McCaffrey and Culpo initially met in 2019, and dating rumors between them soared after they were seen on vacation together in Mexico that summer.

Then the rumors were confirmed when Culpo was seen wearing a McCaffrey jersey at a 49ers game later that year. Fast forward to 2023, and the couple got engaged, as he proposed to her during a vacation the two took together in Utah.

They got married about a year later, in 2024. And it didn't take them long after that to announce that they were pregnant with their first child.

In July 2025, the couple revealed that they had their first child, which was a daughter named Colette Annalise McCaffrey. Therefore, Culpo was always seen with her and Christian's daughter whenever she attended 49ers games last season.

Olivia Culpo attending The Fashion Awards 2023 | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Christian McCaffrey, Wife Olivia Make Surprise Baby Announcement During 49ers Offseason

And now, this family is growing once again, as McCaffrey and Culpo announced on May 8 that they were having another child.

This came with an Instagram post that showed photos of them on a picnic tucked away within golden hills. Culpo was already pregnant in the photos, and the post was captioned, "Best birthday gift ❤️ Baby #2 coming soon 🥹".

Culpo is celebrating her 34th birthday on May 8, which made this the perfect day to announce that their family is going to expand in the near future. The couple didn't note what the gender of the baby was yet, which suggests they either don't know or are electing to keep that a secret from the public.

Several prominent names have already shown McCaffrey and Culpo love on social media. Claire Kittle, the wife of McCaffrey's teammate George Kittle, commented on the post and wrote, "The luckiest babies in the world ❤️".

Kristin Jusczyk, the wife of another 49ers star, Kyle Jusczyk, wrote, "Coco is a big sister!!!!" And Lauren Kyle McDavid, who is the wife of NHL superstar Connor McDavid, also commented, writing, "🤍🤍 so exciting!!"

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates with running back Christian McCaffrey (23) | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Congratulations to the happy couple. This will be a fun storyline for 49ers fans to watch progress this upcoming season.