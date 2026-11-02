Christian McCaffrey, Olivia Culpo Reveal Family Halloween Costumes With Newborn Son

Christian McCaffrey may be used to putting on a show on Sundays, but his latest family photos have nothing to do with football.

The San Francisco 49ers running back and his wife, Olivia Culpo, celebrated Halloween with their two young children, and the couple clearly wasn't interested in doing anything halfway.

For their first Halloween as a family of four, the McCaffreys dressed as characters from "Shrek," with McCaffrey taking on the title role and Culpo transforming into Princess Fiona. Their 1-year-old daughter, Colette, played Lord Farquaad, while newborn son Roman made his Halloween debut as the Gingerbread Man.

And as convincing as McCaffrey looked covered in green makeup, it was the kids who made the family photos especially memorable.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo Go All Out for Halloween

Culpo shared a collection of photos and videos on Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 1, giving followers a look at the family's elaborate costumes.

"Halloween '26 👻 Love, the McCaffreys," she captioned the post.

McCaffrey was nearly unrecognizable in a green Shrek mask, brown vest and plaid pants. Culpo wore Fiona's signature green dress, complete with a red wig and ogre ears.

But Colette's costume might have been the most impressive of the bunch.

The toddler wore Lord Farquaad's red royal outfit, black boots and a matching hat, with the character's unmistakable dark eyebrows completing the look.

Her little brother, meanwhile, was bundled into an orange Gingerbread Man outfit for his very first Halloween.

One of the sweetest moments came in a video showing Colette leaning over to kiss Roman on the head. The clip featured the words "Kisses for baby brother," capturing a small moment between the siblings amid all the costumes and family photos.

Culpo also included a photo of herself and McCaffrey sharing a kiss while dressed as Fiona and Shrek.

The costumes were funny, but the family moments gave the post its charm.

A Special First Halloween for the McCaffrey Family

This year's celebration carried extra meaning for McCaffrey and Culpo, who welcomed their second child just over a month ago.

Roman Augustus McCaffrey was born Sept. 29, joining big sister Colette, whom the couple welcomed in July 2025. Culpo announced Roman's arrival on Oct. 10 with black-and-white hospital photos that included McCaffrey and their daughter.

The former Miss Universe had revealed her second pregnancy in May, on her 34th birthday, describing the news as the "best birthday gift."

The family has grown quickly. Culpo and McCaffrey married in June 2024, welcomed their first child the following summer and became parents of two little more than a year later.

While McCaffrey continues his NFL career with San Francisco, Culpo has been sharing glimpses of their changing life at home, from pregnancy milestones to the early days of raising two young children.

Their latest photos offered a lighter look at that new chapter.

For one Halloween, the McCaffreys traded football jerseys and family portraits for a green ogre, a princess, a pint-sized villain and a newborn Gingerbread Man.

And judging by the photos, Colette had no trouble stealing the spotlight from her famous parents.

