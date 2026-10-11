Christian McCaffrey has plenty to celebrate away from the football field.

The San Francisco 49ers running back and his wife, Olivia Culpo, have welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Roman Augustus McCaffrey. The couple shared the happy news Saturday, Oct. 10, introducing their son to the world with a series of intimate family photos.

And while the announcement came as a surprise to fans, little Roman has already been home for nearly two weeks.

"Roman Augustus McCaffrey 🤍 / 9/29/26," Culpo captioned the joint Instagram post, revealing that their son was born Sept. 29.

The black-and-white photos offer a beautiful first look at the newest member of the McCaffrey family. One captures Culpo cradling Roman in her hospital bed, while another shows a beaming McCaffrey holding his newborn son shortly after his arrival.

It's an especially sweet milestone for the couple, who became parents for the first time just over a year ago.

Their daughter, Colette, was born in July 2025, making her a big sister at just 14 months old.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo Share First Photos of Baby Roman

The couple's announcement quickly turned into a celebration across Instagram, with family members, friends and familiar NFL faces filling the comments with congratulations.

The 49ers' official account was among the first to celebrate, writing, "Congratulations! 🫶"

But one particularly meaningful message came from McCaffrey's former teammate Kyle Juszczyk, who revealed that he has a special role in Roman's life.

"Roman, it is an honor to be your God father. Love, Uncle Juice," Juszczyk wrote.

His wife, Kristin Juszczyk, also shared a heartfelt message for the newborn.

"We love you so much Rome ❤️," she commented.

Other familiar names joined the celebration, including sports broadcaster Erin Andrews, who responded with an enthusiastic "Awwww," and former NFL player Gary Owen, who offered his congratulations.

Culpo's younger sister, Sophia Culpo, couldn't get over one tiny detail in the photos.

"His wittle tiny finger nails😭🥹," she wrote.

The messages added another personal touch to an announcement already filled with meaningful moments for the growing family.

Olivia Culpo Planned Son's Arrival Around the 49ers' Schedule

One detail makes Roman's arrival particularly special for McCaffrey.

According to the California Post, Culpo scheduled her cesarean delivery for a 49ers off day, allowing her husband to be present for their son's birth during the NFL season.

The couple also welcomed Colette via cesarean section in July 2025.

For McCaffrey, balancing life as one of the NFL's most recognizable running backs with fatherhood has taken on an entirely new meaning over the past year.

He and Culpo married in June 2024 in Rhode Island, surrounded by family and friends. Their first daughter arrived the following summer, and now, just months into the 2026 NFL season, they've added another little one to their family.

The timing of Saturday's announcement comes as McCaffrey prepares for another major assignment on the field. The 49ers are set to face the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

But the biggest news in the McCaffrey household has already arrived.

And judging by the smiles in those first family photos, the proud parents are soaking up every moment with their newest addition.

