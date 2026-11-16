In addition to being a standout performer on the football field, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey also loves music.

On Nov. 10, McCaffrey uploaded a video to his Instagram page showing him playing the harmonica while holding his newborn son, Roman. His brother-in-law, Gus Culpo, is also seen in the video playing the keyboard as McCaffrey plays Billy Joel's “Piano Man.”

This is yet another example of what the 49ers star likes to do when he is not on the football field. McCaffrey's work away from football has also earned recognition.

While McCaffrey is primarily recognized for his accomplishments as one of the NFL's top running backs, music has also been a major part of his life for many years.

Music is Not Just a Hobby for McCaffrey

Oct 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up before their game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McCaffrey has spoken about how much music means to him and how it gives him an opportunity to step away from football. In an interview featured on the 49ers' website, he explained that playing music is something he enjoys during the offseason and whenever he has free time. He has also discussed how music helps take his mind off football.

“One of my big passions I do in the offseason, or just when I get off time in general, I love to play music. I've been playing piano for a really long time now. When you talk about mental escapes, it's definitely something that is essential for me,” McCaffrey told ESPN.

After practicing, playing games and maintaining his health throughout the season, McCaffrey appreciates having something else to focus on. Playing music allows him to take a mental break from the demands of professional football.

Fans got another look at that side of McCaffrey when he played piano with Bryan at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado in 2023.

McCaffrey joined Bryan during a performance of “Revival,” showing that his musical interests extend beyond playing at home. Sports Illustrated covered McCaffrey's surprise appearance at Bryan's concert.

McCaffrey and Bryan Hosted a Benefit Concert

McCaffrey and Bryan hosted a benefit concert at the Fillmore in Charlotte in 2021 for McCaffrey's 22 and Troops initiative. The concert also partnered with REBOOT Recovery, an organization that assists active-duty military members and veterans dealing with PTSD and other trauma. The Panthers covered the benefit concert and the partnership.

Since then, McCaffrey and Bryan have remained friends. In 2023, Bryan released “El Dorado” and announced that all profits from the song would go to McCaffrey's foundation. At the time, the initiative had become known as 23 and Troops.

The foundation supports active-duty military members, veterans and frontline workers who are experiencing trauma and PTSD. The Christian McCaffrey Foundation explains its 23 and Troops initiative here.

The Two Shared the Stage Again

Zach Top sings and plays acoustic guitar during the final stop of his Cold Beer & Country Music Tour at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Oct. 30, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The two shared the stage again at the EA Sports Madden Bowl in February 2026. Bryan brought McCaffrey out during his performance at San Francisco's Chase Center, where the running back played piano on “Something in the Orange” and performed a keyboard solo during “Revival.” The performance was covered by SFGate.

It was another memorable moment for McCaffrey, who has now performed alongside Bryan at major events on more than one occasion. Their connection has grown from a charitable partnership into a friendship that has allowed the 49ers star to share his musical ability with a much larger audience.

A Different Side of the 49ers Star

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian McCaffrey is one of the NFL's top running backs, but fans can also see what he enjoys doing when he is not on the field. The recent video shows McCaffrey playing the harmonica while holding his newborn son Roman, with Gus Culpo playing the keyboard in the background.

McCaffrey has demonstrated that football is not his only passion. His friendship with Bryan has provided another outlet for him to share his love of music with fans, while the video at home offers a more personal glimpse into this aspect of his life.