Christian McCaffrey's Mission to Help Hundreds of Military Families Leads to Special NFL Role

Christian McCaffrey has earned plenty of recognition for what he's done on the football field, but his work off the field is starting to get some well-deserved attention, too.

The San Francisco 49ers running back has spent years helping veterans and military families through the Christian McCaffrey Foundation, and now the NFL has given him a special new role in recognition of those efforts.

Just days before Veterans Day, the league announced that McCaffrey will join the judging panel for the 2026 Salute to Service Award, which recognizes NFL players, coaches, and personnel for their dedication to supporting the military community.

It's a fitting role for McCaffrey, who received the 2025 Salute to Service Award.

Now in its 16th year, the Salute to Service Award honors members of the league who go above and beyond to support service members, veterans, and their families.

McCaffrey has done just that.

"These nominees exemplify a commitment to something bigger than the game," said Anna Isaacson, senior vice president of social responsibility at the NFL," the league said in a release. "Through their year-round support for service members, veterans and their families, they show how the NFL community can turn gratitude into action in communities across the country."

According to the NFL, McCaffrey's foundation has invested nearly $700,000 in programs that provide veterans with specialized medical care and mental health support.

The foundation has also helped 515 military families by paying off their holiday layaway balances, giving them one less financial burden to worry about around the holidays.

Why Helping Military Families Means So Much to Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey's commitment to the military goes back long before he launched his foundation's 22 and Troops Initiative in 2021, now known as 23 and Troops.

The program helps veterans, particularly those who have served in Special Operations, access medical care and recovery resources similar to those available to professional athletes.

The 49ers star previously revealed that he had military ties on his father's side of the family and grew up with a deep respect for those who serve.

During his time with the Carolina Panthers, he donated four tickets to randomly selected service members at every home game.

"I've just always had a huge respect for the military," McCaffrey said in a 2018 interview with the team. "Without the men and women who fight for our country, I wouldn't be able to play the game that I love so much."

After receiving the Salute to Service Award himself, the NFL star emphasized why he thinks is important that military members get the same treatment that he does as an athlete. athletes.

"I want veterans to be treated just like us athletes," McCaffrey said.

"Football has given me a platform, and I believe it comes with a responsibility to serve others the right way," the 49ers star added in a February statement.

"As an athlete, I’ve been fortunate to have access to the best care and recovery resources available, and I believe our service members and veterans deserve that same level of intentional support as they heal from both the visible and invisible wounds of service," he continued.

Christian McCaffrey's New Honorary Role

McCaffrey's new role will allow him to recognize another deserving member of the NFL community.

The 2026 Salute to Service Award features 32 nominees.

Fans can vote through Nov. 30 to help determine the three finalists, who will be announced in January.

The winner will be recognized at the NFL Honors in February 2027.