Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is one of the rising quarterbacks in the league, and he's even caused a stir with his different hairdos. But there's one person who has been in his corner long before the star started turning heads.

That's his mother, Kimberly Stroud. Their relationship has been shaped by difficult circumstances, and Stroud has never been shy about giving her credit for helping him get where he is today.

C.J. Stroud and His Mom Share a Close Family Bond

Kimberly raised C.J. and his three siblings largely on her own after his father, Coleridge Bernard Stroud III, was incarcerated. During that time, Kimberly worked hard to support her children.

C.J. has opened up about the sacrifices his mother made for him and the family.

"My mom, she had to play both roles for me for a while: mother and father," Stroud said during the NFL Draft in 2023. "I'm super blessed to have a mother like I do."

Stroud's mother has also talked about how she was proud of her son for how he handled his difficult circumstances.

"He had a choice when his father went away," Stroud's mother said in 2002. "He was going to let that motivate him and be the best or he was going to succumb to it and become a statistic of a kid whose parent did something they shouldn't. I sit and I'm amazed at how resilient he is. C.J. is the most amazing human I have ever met."

The two have also turned their experiences into something bigger. In November 2023, they launched the C.J. Stroud Foundation, which supports single mothers, children of incarcerated parents and criminal justice reform efforts. Helping single mothers is especially meaningful to Kimberly because of her own experience raising four children. Stroud also heads up the Godfidant clothing line, so he's a busy guy.

C.J. Stroud Girlfriend: Is He In a Relationship?

While Stroud has shared lots about his family, he takes a very different approach when it comes to his romantic life. The Texans quarterback keeps his personal life extremely private, rarely offering details about who he spends time with away from football. That has naturally led to questions about whether he has a girlfriend.

Stroud hasn't publicly said that he's in a romantic relationship and isn't currently linked to a girlfriend. There have been rumors about his dating life, of course, but nothing to prove that he's really in a current relationship.