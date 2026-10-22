Stefon Diggs, C.J. Stroud, Shedeur Sanders Among NFL Stars Who Turned Heads in Week 6

The NFL's biggest stars don't always need a football in their hands to get people talking.

Stefon Diggs, C.J. Stroud and Shedeur Sanders were among the players who caught the league's attention in Week 6, although their latest recognition had nothing to do with touchdowns, passing yards or highlight-reel catches.

Instead, the NFL turned its attention to the players' pregame arrivals, sharing an Instagram carousel of standout looks from around the league.

"The Week 6 arrivals did not disappoint," the NFL captioned its post.

And while the collection featured plenty of familiar faces, Diggs, Stroud and Sanders offered three very different approaches to making an entrance.

Stefon Diggs, C.J. Stroud and Shedeur Sanders Make Their Mark

Diggs has never been afraid to make a statement with his wardrobe, and the Washington Commanders wide receiver certainly wasn't blending into the background.

He arrived in a deep green leather jacket, dark trousers and black boots, with an oversized black scarf wrapped around his neck. Sunglasses completed the look, giving his appearance an unmistakable edge.

Stroud, meanwhile, went big. Literally.

The Houston Texans quarterback stepped out in an oversized brown fur-style coat that stretched nearly to the floor. Underneath, he wore an olive-green ensemble, finishing the outfit with a gray cap and headphones.

It was one of the most dramatic looks in the NFL's collection, particularly alongside the more understated outfits worn by some of his fellow players.

Sanders brought a more understated approach to the NFL's Week 6 arrivals.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback stepped out in a navy double-breasted suit, pairing it with a white shirt, white sneakers and tinted sunglasses. With earbuds in and a tablet tucked under his arm, Sanders gave the traditional game-day suit a more relaxed feel.

His look was a sharp contrast to Stroud's oversized fur coat and Diggs' dark green leather jacket. All three made the NFL's roundup, but each brought something entirely different to the tunnel.

DeVonta Smith, Keion White Among Other NFL Standouts

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith also earned a spot in the NFL's Week 6 roundup, arriving in a crisp white shirt, black tie, gray jacket and tailored black trousers. Dark sunglasses and a black bag completed one of the collection's more classic looks.

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Keion White went in a different direction, pairing an oversized blue striped shirt with light-wash jeans, a New York Yankees cap and black shoes.

The NFL's carousel also featured Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy and Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston, among several others. From sharp suits to oversized outerwear, the arrivals offered plenty of variety before the players even stepped onto the field.

With Week 7 getting underway, the league's look back at Week 6 offered one last chance to appreciate the players who made an impression before they even stepped onto the field.

And judging by the variety of outfits, there was no shortage of personality on display.

