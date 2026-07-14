Coco Jones is showing off during her bachelorette trip.

The Grammy-winning singer shared photos from her bachelorette boat trip wearing a white bikini. The first photo in the Instagram photo dump showed Jones looking back at the camera with "Mrs. Mitchell" written on the bottoms in black ink.

The singer wore minimal accessories with diamond bracelets and, of course, her engagement ring.

In the second photo, Jones' back is to the camera again, but this time fans see her sitting on her soon-to-be husband's lap as she holds up her hand to flex her engagement ring.

The third photo showed a custom newspaper featuring the singer with the headline "Goodbye Streets," courtesy of the fabricated publication, "Bridal Times." The newspaper sat alongside a bedazzled rhinestone water bottle that read "Bride" on a table of a private plane.

Jones also included a video of herself dancing on the boat as she lip-synced the words to her new song "Body So Tea," which she also uploaded to TikTok. The post concluded with some more shots of the singer solo, with her friends, and with Mitchell.

Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell's Relationship

Jones and Mitchell met at a networking event for creatives in 2023, she told Complex earlier this year.

She noted that they hit it off right away, but Mitchell had known her for years, since her show, "Bel-Air," collaborated with his shoeline. The NBA star sent her a message via DM with a red heart, but she never saw it, adding that it worked in the NBA star's favor as it wouldn't have worked on her anyway.

The singer confirmed in an appearance on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast in 2025 that they were dating for about a year.

Mitchell and Jones announced their engagement on July 11, 2025. The couple told People that the NBA star proposed while they were on vacation. When Jones was a guest on "Sherri," she confirmed that Russell Wilson and Ciara helped Mitchell plan the proposal.

Coco Jones Supports Donovan Mitchell During Cleveland Cavaliers' Playoffs

While Jones and Mitchell have kept their relationship private, their support for one another is loud.

The NBA star was by his soon-to-be wife's side during her "Why Not More?" Tour that wrapped in September 2025. He has even assisted with her music and has a feature on her song "Thang 4 U" from her debut album.

The singer returned the favor and also supported Mitchell during the NBA season. She was seen at several games during the Cavs' Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the New York Knicks. The Cavs got swept by the Knicks, who would later defeat the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, securing their first NBA Championship in 53 years.