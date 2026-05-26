Donovan Mitchell's Fiancée Coco Jones Reacts to Knicks Sweeping Cavaliers in ECF

The Cleveland Cavaliers were swept by the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals, with Game 4 on May 26 being the final nail in the coffin for Cleveland.

Frankly, the Cavaliers were essentially eliminated before Game 4 even began, given that no NBA team has ever climbed out of a 3-0 postseason deficit in the sport's history. And Cleveland didn't put up much of a fight on Monday night, as they were dominated by the Knicks from the opening tip and ended up losing the game by 37 points.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives the ball | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers' struggles in Game 4 were not owed to star guard Donovan Mitchell. He did everything he could for his team offensively, scoring 31 points and making five three-pointers in the defeat. But this was obviously far from enough to stop his team from being beaten badly.

Mitchell has had a fantastic support system throughout these playoffs. Not only does he have the love and adoration of all Cavaliers fans, but his biggest fan is his fiancée, Coco Jones.

These two have been dating since 2023, got engaged last year, and Jones has been constantly supporting Mitchell at Cavaliers games, both home and away, ever since.

Coco Jones hugs her fiancee Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Coco Jones Addresses Cavaliers Getting Swept by Knicks With Social Media Message

One would imagine that it will take Mitchell some time to get over this defeat, as he surely believed that his team would be winning an NBA championship.

The good news is that he has Jones to console him, which was shown with a post that she made to her Instagram story on May 26.

The photo was a selfie of Jones and Mitchell smiling, apparently somewhere outside, where Jones' diamond ring was very clear, as it rested on his shoulder. The post was captioned, "PROUD OF YOU FOREVER 💛".

Jones and Mitchell haven't made the official date for their wedding public yet. But Jones has spoken about what she's hoping for from the special day.

"Like, ever since I was a little girl. I knew I was going to be this performer, but I really wanted that moment to be just for me, me, not about views or clicks or sales," she says. "So I hope that it can be really intimate, really special," Jones said, per an article from PEOPLE.

Fans will need to keep an eye out for when these two officially tie the know, as it could happen during this upcoming NBA offseason.