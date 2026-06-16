Court Filing Reveals New Details About Kyle Busch's Estate

The legal process surrounding Kyle Busch's estate quietly moved forward this week, offering the first public glimpse into how the NASCAR champion planned for his family's future before his death.

According to documents first obtained by TMZ Sports, a petition was recently filed in North Carolina seeking to appoint an executor for Busch's estate. The filing reportedly includes Busch's will and outlines how certain personal property is expected to be handled as the probate process begins.

While estate filings are a routine part of settling a person's affairs after death, the documents provide one of the clearest public indications yet of the plans Busch put in place for his family.

Filing Names Samantha Busch as Beneficiary of Personal Property

According to TMZ's report, Busch directed that his personal property be transferred to his wife, Samantha Busch.

The filing reportedly states that the personal property includes items such as clothing, jewelry and other personal belongings.

TMZ further reported that the petition requests the appointment of Clifton Homesley as executor of Busch's estate. Court documents also reportedly indicate there is no pending wrongful-death claim connected to Busch's passing.

The filing does not signal any dispute involving the estate. Rather, it represents a standard legal step used to ensure a person's wishes are carried out according to the instructions outlined in their will.

For many families, probate proceedings happen largely out of public view. In Busch's case, however, the filing has drawn attention because of his stature within the sport and the outpouring of support that followed his death.

Another Step Forward for the Busch Family

The latest development comes less than a month after NASCAR lost one of the most successful drivers of his generation.

Busch died on May 21 in North Carolina at the age of 41. His cause of death was later determined to be pneumonia that progressed into sepsis.

In the weeks since, the NASCAR community has continued to rally around Samantha Busch and the couple's son, Brexton, and daughter, Lennix.

Drivers, teams, industry figures and fans have shared tributes celebrating Busch's accomplishments both on and off the racetrack. Samantha has also spoken publicly about honoring her husband's memory while helping Brexton continue pursuing the racing dreams he shared with his father.

For Samantha and Brexton, the court filing represents another step in the difficult process of settling the practical matters that follow an unimaginable loss.

While legal proceedings surrounding the estate will continue in the months ahead, the newly filed documents suggest Busch had already put plans in place designed to protect the people who mattered most to him.

Long before the court filings and legal paperwork, Busch's legacy was built through decades of success behind the wheel, including two NASCAR Cup Series championships, 63 Cup Series victories and a reputation as one of the fiercest competitors the sport has ever seen.

Now, as the next chapter unfolds for his family, the focus remains on carrying out the wishes he left behind.