Craig Carton Calls for Grace Toward Phil Mickelson

One familiar voice is once again urging people to look at the bigger picture when it comes to Phil Mickelson.

The 56-year-old six-time major champion Mickelson is surrounded by scrutiny following golf writer Alan Shipnuck’s recent reporting on Skratch about the golfer’s alleged inappropriate behavior that has once again landed him in hot water.

Phil Mickelson looks over the galley before teeing off the first during round two of the LIV Golf Team Championship. | IMAGO/Icon Sportswire

Craig Carton, the longtime sports radio personality who has spoken publicly about his own addiction recovery, has penned a new op-ed titled Recovery Is Not a Spectator Sport arguing that the public conversations about Mickelson like that from Shipnuck should include not only accountability for his past mistakes, but also recognition of recovery and redemption.

It's Not the First Time Carton Has Publicly Defended Mickelson

Back in 2022 after MLB insider Jon Heyman mocked Mickelson’s gambling addiction on social media, Carton criticized the comments on-air, saying there’s “no reason to mock the man’s addiction” while still acknowledging mistakes were made.

Carton now revisits the Mickelson topic, and his essay comes after Shipnuck’s bombshell story detailing allegations about Mickelson's past behavior. Carton’s essay comes after reading the article and listening to Shipnuck discuss it during an appearance on "The Jim Rome Show."

Carton argues Shipnuck’s conclusion – and reporting – overlooks major details, pointing out that the story describes Mickelson apologizing multiple times to Pat and his ex-wife Ashley Perez and notes that Mickelson no longer belongs to clubs where anonymous sources alleged the conduct occurred.

This is important because Carton points out those details show steps commonly associated with recovery, including making amends and distancing oneself from the environments tied to past destructive behavior.

Nov 14, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phil Mickelson (right) with wife Amy Mickelson (left) celebrate after winning the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

"Recovery is never measured by perfection," Carton writes. "It is measured by whether someone keeps showing up to do the work."

Carton Claims Accountability and Recovery Can Exist at Same Time

Carton also argues that revisiting years-old conduct without acknowledging the individual’s efforts to change risks sends the wrong message to others struggling with addiction.

The 153rd Open Championship, Royal Portrush Golf Club, Co. Antrim 16 7 2025 Phil Mickelson tees off from the 14th. | IMAGO / Inpho Photography

"When we take someone who has acknowledged mistakes, sought help, and appears to be doing the difficult work of rebuilding, then package years-old conduct as if it were happening today, we are sending a message to everyone struggling with addiction," he writes.

Carton closes the essay by arguing the larger question isn’t about whether Mickelson made mistakes, but whether society truly believes in accountability, recovery and redemption. He then addresses Mickelson directly:

"Phil, if you're doing the work, keep doing the work. The people who matter will judge you by the life you rebuild, not just the life you have lived. I'm rooting for you and I'm proud of you."