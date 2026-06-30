Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? Meet Amy Mickelson, the Woman Behind Golf's 6-Time Major Champion

Phil Mickelson has spent more than three decades as one of golf's biggest stars, winning six major championships, becoming one of the PGA Tour's most recognizable personalities, and later helping launch LIV Golf.

Now, with the 55-year-old once again making headlines, many fans are searching for the woman who has been by his side through nearly every chapter of that journey: his wife, Amy Mickelson.

While Amy has rarely sought the spotlight herself, she has quietly become one of the most respected figures in golf circles. From surviving breast cancer to raising three children while supporting one of the sport's busiest careers, she has remained a constant presence through triumphs, health scares, personal struggles, and career-defining moments.

Most recently, Amy's name resurfaced after Mickelson's representatives said she continues to support her husband following misconduct allegations that he has denied through a spokesperson.

Away from the latest headlines, however, Amy's story has long stood on its own.

She Met Phil Long Before the Major Championships

Phil Mickelson (back) with wife Amy Mickelson (front) laugh with reporters during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Long before Phil Mickelson became one of golf's all-time greats, he was simply a college student at Arizona State University.

That's where he met Amy McBride, a communications major and member of the Phoenix Suns cheerleading squad.

At the time, Mickelson had already begun attracting national attention after becoming one of the brightest young talents in amateur golf. Amy, meanwhile, has said she knew almost nothing about the sport.

She later joked that when Phil told her he was a professional golfer, she assumed he worked at a golf course rather than played for a living.

The relationship quickly grew, and after dating for several years, the couple married in November 1996, just as Mickelson's PGA Tour career was beginning its rapid ascent.

Nearly three decades later, they remain one of golf's longest-married high-profile couples.

Amy Mickelson (right), wife of Phil Mickelson, looks on during the first round of the Masters Tournament. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Together, They've Built a Family Away From the Spotlight

Despite Phil's celebrity, the Mickelsons have largely kept their children out of the public eye. They share three children: Amanda, Sophia, and Evan.

Amanda arrived in June 1999, just one day after Phil finished runner-up at the U.S. Open, creating one of the most memorable weeks of his early career.

Sophia was born two years later, followed by their son Evan in 2003.

Evan's birth, however, became one of the most frightening moments the family has ever experienced.

Phil later revealed his newborn son wasn't breathing immediately after delivery, while Amy also suffered life-threatening complications. Doctors performed emergency procedures that ultimately saved both mother and child, an experience Mickelson has often described as putting golf completely into perspective.

It remains one of the defining moments in the family's story.

Team USA wives Meredith Scheffler and Amy Mickelson walk off the 6th green during day two four-ball rounds for the 43rd Ryder Cup golf competition at Whistling Straits. | USA TODAY Sports

Amy's Battle With Breast Cancer Changed Everything

In May 2009, the Mickelsons faced another life-altering challenge. Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer at just 37 years old.

Phil immediately stepped away from competitive golf, saying there was no decision to make when it came to putting his family first.

Only weeks later, another devastating blow followed when Phil's mother, Mary Mickelson, was also diagnosed with breast cancer.

For months, golf became secondary.

Players across the PGA Tour wore pink ribbons in support of Amy, while fans rallied behind the family during her treatment. Fortunately, doctors caught the disease early.

Amy successfully completed treatment, and later that year Phil returned to competition, repeatedly saying her recovery meant far more than anything that happened inside the ropes.

Through Every High and Every Low, Amy Has Been There

If there's one constant throughout Phil Mickelson's remarkable career, it's Amy.

She celebrated each of his six major championships. She stood beside him during multiple Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups. She supported him through his controversial move to LIV Golf.

And when Mickelson publicly acknowledged his gambling addiction in 2023, he credited Amy for helping him navigate one of the most difficult periods of his life, writing that her love and commitment helped him become "the person I want to be."

Now, as Mickelson again finds himself in the headlines, Amy has once more become part of the public conversation.

Through a spokesperson, Mickelson said his wife continues to support him with "extraordinary grace" and "unwavering love" following recent misconduct allegations, while maintaining his innocence through his representatives.

For many fans searching Amy Mickelson today, that's the reason her name has resurfaced. But her legacy extends far beyond the latest news cycle.

For nearly 30 years, she has been far more than the wife of one of golf's biggest stars. She has been a cancer survivor, a mother of three, and the steady presence behind one of the sport's most recognizable families.

