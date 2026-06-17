Before Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez built one of the most recognizable families in sports, the soccer icon was already a father of three.

Here's a look at the surprising timeline behind Ronaldo's growing family and how it all came together years before he met his future wife.

Cristiano Ronaldo Already Had Kids From Previous Relationship

For millions of soccer fans around the world, Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have become almost inseparable.

The couple has spent nearly a decade together, raising their children in the spotlight while sharing glimpses of family life with their combined hundreds of millions of social media followers.

But one detail still surprises many fans: long before Rodriguez entered the picture, Ronaldo had already been a father three times over.

By the time the pair met in 2016, the Portuguese superstar was raising his eldest son, Cristiano Jr., and would soon welcome twins Eva and Mateo, bringing his family total to three children before Rodriguez entered the picture.

Cristiano Ronaldo Became a Father for the First Time in 2010

Ronaldo's journey into fatherhood began on June 17, 2010, when Cristiano Jr. was born.

At the time, the future five-time Ballon d'Or winner shocked fans by announcing he had become a father while also revealing that he would have sole custody of the child.

In a statement shared shortly after Cristiano Jr.'s birth, Ronaldo said: "It is with great joy and emotion that I inform I have recently become father to a baby boy. As agreed with the baby's mother, who prefers to have her identity kept confidential, my son will be under my exclusive guardianship."

More than a decade later, Ronaldo has never publicly identified the mother of his eldest son.

He addressed the topic again during a 2015 appearance on "The Jonathan Ross Show," explaining that while he intends to tell his son the full truth one day, he has no plans to share those details publicly.

"Some points in life are private and people have to respect the privacy," he said.

Today, Cristiano Jr. has become a familiar figure to soccer fans, frequently appearing alongside his father and even beginning to follow in Ronaldo's footsteps on the pitch.

Twins Eva and Mateo Also Arrived Before Georgina Rodriguez

The next chapter in Ronaldo's family story arrived in 2017. In June of that year, Ronaldo welcomed twins Eva and Mateo via surrogate.

The twins were born in the United States and joined the family just seven years after Cristiano Jr.'s arrival.

Their births generated worldwide headlines, particularly because Ronaldo revealed few details about the process and continued to keep the circumstances surrounding the children's arrival private.

At the time, reports indicated the twins had been born through surrogacy, a path Ronaldo had also been linked to regarding the birth of his eldest son.

Just months after welcoming Eva and Mateo, another major change arrived in Ronaldo's life.

Then Georgina Rodriguez Entered the Picture

Ronaldo met Rodriguez in 2016 while she was working at a Gucci store in Madrid.

The relationship quickly became serious, and by early 2017 the couple was making public appearances together.

Only a few months after Eva and Mateo were born, Ronaldo and Rodriguez announced they were expecting their first child together.

Their daughter, Alana Martina, was born in November 2017.

Since then, Rodriguez has become the central maternal figure in the household, helping raise all of Ronaldo's children while also documenting their family life through social media, interviews, and the Netflix series "I Am Georgina."

The couple later welcomed another daughter, Bella Esmeralda, in 2022. Bella's twin brother, Ángel, tragically died during childbirth.

Today, Ronaldo and Rodriguez share a blended family that includes Cristiano Jr., twins Eva and Mateo, Alana Martina, and Bella Esmeralda.

While much of the story surrounding Ronaldo's first three children remains private, one fact still surprises many fans: by the time he met Georgina Rodriguez, one of the most famous athletes in the world was already a father of three.