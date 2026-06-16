Cristiano Ronaldo's Fiancée Georgina Rodriguez Shares Personal Family Photos Before World Cup

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has arrived, and Portuguese professional footballer, or as we say in the U.S., soccer player, Cristiano Ronaldo is at the center of it. With so much attention on Ronaldo, it's no wonder that his fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, is also garnering attention amid the World Cup.

Portugal is set to take on DR Congo on Wednesday, June 17, at Houston Stadium in Texas. Ahead of the festivities, his fiancée took to social media to share personal family photos of a birthday celebration.

"Celebrating the birthday of the loves of my life," she wrote on social media, along with a gallery of family photos and videos.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Fiancée Georgina Rodriguez Celebrates Family Birthday

Rodríguez was celebrating the birthdays of her twins, Eva and Mateo. She shared the update on Instagram to show her followers the stunning carnival-themed party she threw in honor of the twins' ninth birthday.

Her future husband, Ronaldo, wasn't there, but don't worry. He missed the party because he was getting ready to play with Portugal in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"Happy birthday to Princess Eva and little star Mateo," one follower said on social media with pink and blue hearts and a cake emoji. "A beautiful birthday and many more," another said, with a red heart emoji. "Happy birthday to the most beautiful twin," one more added with blue and pink hearts.

Georgina Rodriguez Celebrates Career News

Last weekend, Rodríguez also took to social media, but this time, it was to celebrate career news. The fashion-forward mother posted a gallery of videos and photos from her campaign with Italian fashion brand Calzedonia, dubbing herself a "Calzedonia girl" with images of her modeling the line all over the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo is Already Making History at the World Cup

June 12, 2026; Florida, U.S.; Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at the airport in Palm Beach ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Ronaldo is making waves in the global soccer world. He's the first and sole player in the history of the game to score 100 competitive goals for four different clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr. Ronaldo was also the first winner of the FIFA Puskás Award, which was introduced in 2009, following his long-range strike for Manchester United against Porto.

He's a man of history, too. Ronaldo is the only player in history to finish as best scorer in the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A.

This marks Ronaldo's sixth World Cup, which scores him another accolade as the most in men's soccer history. But he's still working to bring a World Cup championship to Portugal in what will likely be his last time at the World Cup.