Cristiano Ronaldo Is Headed to Hollywood With Surprising New Career Move

Cristiano Ronaldo's career has already stretched far beyond the soccer pitch. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has built a global business empire that includes hotels, fashion, fitness, digital media and one of the largest social media followings in the world.

Now, another industry may be next.

According to a report from Deadline, Ronaldo is preparing to make his scripted television debut as both a star and executive producer on a new drama series titled "Day 1s." The project would mark the Portuguese legend's first major role in a scripted production and another step in his growing entertainment portfolio.

Ronaldo Reportedly Set to Star in Soccer Drama

The series is being developed through UR•Marv, the independent film studio Ronaldo launched with acclaimed filmmaker Matthew Vaughn. Vaughn is best known for directing blockbuster films including "Kingsman," "X-Men: First Class," "Layer Cake" and "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels."

Based on an original concept from soccer agent Darren Dein, "Day 1s" will reportedly follow the fictional story of soccer agent Stanley Dalton. Production is already underway in London, with Damian Lewis attached to star in the series.

The report also says former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry and rapper Dave are expected to make guest appearances, joining what is shaping up to be a cast with deep ties to the soccer world.

Ronaldo is expected to both appear on screen and serve as an executive producer.

Another Chapter in Ronaldo's Expanding Business Empire

The reported television venture continues Ronaldo's steady expansion into entertainment and media following his remarkable playing career.

Earlier this year, UR•Marv announced it had already completed two sports-focused films while outlining plans to embrace new production technologies as part of its long-term vision. If "Day 1s" moves forward as expected, it would become the studio's first television series.

The timing also comes after a disappointing end to Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup campaign. Portugal's tournament ended in the Round of 16 with a loss to eventual champion Spain, but the 41-year-old appears to be wasting little time turning his attention toward life beyond the field.

While Ronaldo continues to play professionally for Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, the reported move into scripted television underscores how his ambitions increasingly extend well beyond soccer. Whether through business, digital media or now Hollywood, the global superstar continues to build a brand that reaches far beyond the game that made him famous.

