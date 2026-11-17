For more than two decades, fans have walked into soccer stadiums around the world wearing a red Portugal jersey with a white No. 7 on the back.

Many of them aren't even Portuguese. That's the kind of influence Cristiano Ronaldo has had on the sport.

Now, less than two weeks after the 41-year-old announced his retirement from international soccer, the Portuguese Football Federation is making sure that particular jersey belongs to him forever.

Portugal has permanently altered the design of its No. 7 jersey in tribute to its longtime captain, effectively retiring Ronaldo's version of the number without taking it out of circulation.

The national team unveiled the change in a video shared on Instagram, accompanied by a particularly poignant message.

"Time to unveil a new 7. Because there is one that will be eternal."

Portugal Makes Permanent Change to Its No. 7 Jersey

Retiring a jersey number is among the highest honors an athlete can receive. It's commonplace in American professional sports, where numbers once worn by the likes of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant hang from arena rafters.

International soccer, however, presents a different set of circumstances because of squad numbering regulations.

Rather than doing away with the No. 7 altogether, Portugal has decided to retire its original design.

The updated number features a horizontal stroke through the seven. It's a relatively understated change, particularly given the magnitude of the career it commemorates.

Future Portuguese players will still be able to wear the No. 7, but the version Ronaldo wore will be reserved in his honor.

Cristiano Ronaldo Made the No. 7 Worth Far More Than a Jersey

There's a commercial significance to Portugal's decision, too.

Somewhere between becoming one of the world's best soccer players and one of its most marketable athletes, Ronaldo turned his jersey number into a business.

CR7 became a brand in its own right, extending into fashion, fragrances, footwear and hotels. Even people who have never watched a full soccer match recognize those three characters.

Interestingly, Ronaldo didn't even wear the No. 7 when he made his senior international debut in 2003. He wore the No. 17 during his early years with Portugal, when Luís Figo still donned the seven.

He would go on to win five Ballon d'Or awards, captain his country to its first European Championship in 2016 and rewrite the international soccer record books.

For an entire generation of Portuguese soccer fans, Ronaldo was the reason they asked for a No. 7 jersey for Christmas, started watching the national team or fell in love with the sport altogether.

There will inevitably be another No. 7 for Portugal. But those old jerseys tucked away in closets, framed on bedroom walls and passed down from parents to their children now carry a little more meaning.

