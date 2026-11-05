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Cristiano Ronaldo’s Full Portugal Record: Appearances, Goals, Trophies

Ronaldo retires as one of international soccer’s all-time greats.
Andrew Headspeath|
Ronaldo bows out on 234 matches for Portugal.
Ronaldo bows out on 234 matches for Portugal. | Octavio Passos/Getty Images

So, there it is. Cristiano Ronaldo has officially called time on his Portugal national team career, retiring at the age of 41, on the eve of the November 2026 international break.

While the specter of Ronaldo’s retirement has been in the offing for some time, the announcement itself came as a surprise.

Ronaldo and Portugal had only recently been working to patch over the tensions that arose between the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and manager Jorge Jesus and took center stage during the last international window. Ronaldo had also only recently spoken of his desire to win a third UEFA Nations League.

And yet, on Thursday, Ronaldo announced in a video: “The day has come back for me to hand back the number 7 shirt of our national team. I never felt it belonged to me alone. But for 23 years I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it, defending it, and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world.

“Today, the time has come to pass it on to the future. It was not an easy decision. Because some decisions are not made with the mind alone. They are also made with the heart.”

The Portuguese soccer federation released its own statement announcing plans for a “fitting tribute” to the superstar’s career.

Here’s a look back at the international track record of Portugal’s most iconic star.

Appearances

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo made his Portugal debut in 2003. | Tony Marshall/EMPICS/Getty Images

No men’s footballer has made as many international appearances (234) as Cristiano Ronaldo, who won his first Portugal cap way back in 2003.

Then aged just 18, Ronaldo came on as a half-time substitute for aging superstar Luís Figo in a 1–0 friendly win over Kazakhstan.

He has featured for the national team at least five times in every year since, fast becoming synonymous with the Portugal national team.

Significant Achievements

  • Most international appearances men’s soccer—234
  • Most European Championship finals matches appearances—30
  • Only player to feature at six different Euros—2004, 2008, 2012,2016, 2020, 2024
  • Second-most World Cup finals appearances—22

In 2024, he featured at a record sixth UEFA European Championships and stands alone as the competition’s all-time leading appearance maker with 30.

In November of the same year, Ronaldo broke the record for most international victories, overtaking Sergio Ramos’s record (132), and he went on to achieve a total of 142 wins with Portugal before retirement.

In the summer of 2026, he became the first male player in history to appear at six different World Cups. He is second only to Lionel Messi in number of World Cup matches played.

His final Portugal appearance, though no-one knew it at the time, came in the 1–0 Nations League over Wales in September.

Most International Appearances Men’s Soccer

Rank/Player

Nation

Caps

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

234

2. Lionel Messi

Argentina

208

3. Luka Modrić

Croatia

206

4. Bader Al-Mutawa

Kuwait

202

5. Soh Chin Ann

Malaysia

195

6. Hassan Al Haydos

Qatar

193

-. Ahmed Kano

Oman

193

8. Ahmed Hassan

Egypt

184

9. Andrés Guardado

Mexico

182

10. Sergio Ramos

Spain

180

Goals

As with his number of appearances, Ronaldo also leads the way internationally in terms of goals. No men’s player has scored more than his total of 146.

The superstar forward scored his first senior Portugal goal in the Euro 2004 opener against Greece at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto. Ultimately, Ronaldo’s strike would prove to be nothing more than a consolation goal in a surprise 2–1 defeat to the eventual tournament winners. However, it did open the floodgates to over two decades of goals, with the forward eventually openly targeting Iran legend Ali Daei’s long-standing record for international strikes.

In 2021, Ronaldo’s treble against Luxembourg in a 5–0 win made him the first player to score 10 hat-tricks in men's international football. The same year, he top-scored at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament with five goals.

Significant Achievements

  • Most international appearances men’s soccer—146
  • At least one international goal scored for 23 years
  • Most Euros finals goals—14
  • Most Euros qualifying goals—55
  • First and only player to score at five different Euros finals
  • First player to score 10 hat-tricks in men’s international soccer
  • Only player to score at six World Cup finals
  • Portugal’s all-time leading World Cup scorer—11

This summer, he became the first men’s player to score in six World Cup tournaments. His final strike in a Portugal shirt came from the penalty spot as his team overcame Croatia 2–1 in the round of 32 match in Toronto, dubbed the battle of the veterans.

He ranks joint-ninth for all-time leading World Cup goalscorers with 11 strikes. Curiously, his final goal in the win over Croatia was his only one in a World Cup knockout stage match.

Most International Goals Men’s Soccer

Rank/Player

Nation

Goals

Caps

Goals Per Game

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

146

234

0.62

2. Lionel Messi

Argentina

126

208

0.61

3. Ali Daei

Iran

108

148

0.73

4. Sunil Chetri

India

95

157

0.61

5. Romelu Lukaku

Belgium

94

135

0.7

6. Robert Lewandowski

Poland

92

170

0.54

7. Harry Kane

England

91

125

0.73

Trophies

Ronaldo finishes his international career with three trophy wins: Euro 2016, UEFA Nations League 2018–19 and UEFA Nations League 2024–25.

It took Ronaldo seven international tournaments to finally lift a trophy, doing so with the 1–0 victory over France in the final of Euro 2016 in Paris.

Though he scored three times at that tournament and was crucial to Portugal’s success, Ronaldo—famously—was not on the pitch for Eder’s extra-time winner, having gone off with a knee injury during the first half.

He also captained Portugal to two Nations League triumphs—top-scoring at both tournaments.

At the World Cup, the furthest he ever went was his debut performance in 2006 when his Portugal side was eliminated by a Zinedine Zidane penalty against France in the semifinal.

Ronaldo Full World Cup Record

Year

Appearances

Goals

Assists

Stage of Elimination

2006

6

1

0

Semifinal

2010

4

1

1

Last 16

2014

3

1

1

Group stage

2018

4

4

0

Last 16

2022

5

1

0

Quarterfinal

2026

4

3

0

Last 16

Ronaldo Full European Championship Record

Year

Appearances

Goals

Assists

Stage of Elimination

2004

6

2

2

Final

2008

3

1

1

Quarterfinal

2012

5

3

0

Semifinal

2016

7

3

3

Winner

2020

4

5

1

Last 16

2024

5

0

0

Quarterfinal

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Andrew Headspeath
ANDREW HEADSPEATH

Andy Headspeath is a Real Madrid correspondent for Sports Illustrated FC. Originally from the UK, the weather, culture and soccer lured him to Spain over a decade ago where he lives with his wife, son and two untrainable dogs. A player of unspeakably limited talents and only one fully functional knee, he has more than a decade's experience in a wide variety of editorial roles within sports media, from match reporting to in-depth feature writing and interviews. He specializes in soccer history and culture, as well as—of course—La Liga.

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