Dak Prescott won't have to travel far to get in some extra reps.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback's massive new Texas home is taking shape, and new aerial photos offer a striking look at just how elaborate the property has become.

The sprawling estate in Prosper, Texas, centers around a huge multi-wing residence currently under construction. But the feature that immediately stands out sits just steps away: Prescott has his own private football field.

And this isn't exactly a patch of grass with a couple of goal posts.

The field features yard lines, the quarterback's "4K" logo at midfield and "FAITH" spelled across one end zone, turning part of the property into what looks like Prescott's own personal practice facility.

Inside Dak Prescott’s Sprawling New Texas Property

The football field may be the most unmistakably Prescott addition, but it is only one piece of the enormous compound.

Aerial photos show a modern main residence stretching across multiple wings, with a light exterior, dark roofing and towering windows throughout. Construction remains underway around portions of the home, giving a sense of just how substantial the project is.

Elsewhere on the grounds, the property includes a private pond, additional detached structures and large outdoor areas surrounding the residence.

The result is less traditional mansion and more private compound, with the home and football field occupying only part of the expansive property.

For Prescott, it also keeps him close to home. Prosper sits north of Dallas, putting the Cowboys star within the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area while giving him considerably more space than he'd find closer to the city.

Dak Prescott Has Had a Busy Start to the NFL Season

The new look at Prescott's home comes during an eventful stretch for the 33-year-old quarterback.

Beyond the start of another NFL season, Prescott has recently found his personal life making headlines following his split from former fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos, with whom he shares two children. Prescott addressed the attention surrounding the breakup during Cowboys training camp, but has largely kept his focus publicly on football and his family.

Now, the latest aerial images are putting the attention somewhere else entirely.

With construction still visibly underway, Prescott's Texas estate isn't finished just yet. Even in its current state, though, the sheer scale of the home is hard to miss.

The backyard football field certainly doesn't hurt.