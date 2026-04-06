Cowboys' Dak Prescott Confirms Sarah Jane Ramos Split in Custody Filing

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott and his ex-fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos called off their planned wedding, which was set to take place in Lake Como, Italy, this month.

The couple canceled their wedding after their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas. The former couple later shared the news with the invited guests.

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Now, Prescott and Ramos are turning their attention to co-parenting their two children: two-year-old Margaret Jane "MJ," and 11-month-old Aurora Dakota.

Over the weekend, Prescott confirmed the split in a court filing to request joint custody.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott poses with fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos and daughters MJ Rose and Aurora at training camp | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The parents of the children are separated. The appointment of the parents as joint managing conservators would be in the best interest of the children," the court documents read, according to US Weekly.

"It is in the best interest of the children that [Prescott and Ramos] be appointed joint managing conservators of the children."

Prescott and Ramos will not be able to remove their daughters from Texas without the other's written permission. Prescott also requests that the former couple avoid communication with “vulgar, profane, obscene or indecent language.”

There has been no decision on child support nor how the couple will split their assets, including their once shared home.

"The parties are encouraged to settle their disputes amicably without court intervention," the documents add. "The parties are encouraged to use alternative dispute resolution methods, such as mediation, to resolve conflicts that may arise in this lawsuit."

Dak Prescott & Sarah Jane Ramos' Relationship

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott visits with fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos and daughters during training camp | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Prescott and Ramos began dating in the fall of 2023. In October 2024, Prescott proposed to Ramos while out on a golf course. Their relationship ended in early March 2026, following their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas.

Before reports of their breakup went official, Ramos hinted at difficult times during the bachelorette party in a post with her friends on social media.

“I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends,” she wrote. “I love these girls so much.”