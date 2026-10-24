For decades, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have been among the most recognizable faces of America's Team. But behind the polished performances, demanding rehearsals and famous blue-and-white uniforms, questions about how the women are compensated have followed the organization for years.

Now, the cheerleaders have taken a major step toward changing that.

The Dallas Cowboys officially recognized the newly formed Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Association (DCCA) as the squad's collective bargaining representative on Friday, Oct. 23, marking a significant development in the dancers' efforts to secure a stronger voice in their working conditions.

The decision means the cheerleaders can move forward with collective bargaining over pay, benefits and other employment terms. It does not guarantee an immediate raise or a new contract, but it gives the women a formal seat at the negotiating table.

And after years of scrutiny surrounding what it takes to wear one of the NFL's most famous uniforms, that distinction matters.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Secure Major Breakthrough in Pay Fight

The Cowboys' recognition of the association follows discussions between team officials and the cheerleaders' representatives, according to the announcement reported Friday.

For the dancers, the development represents an opportunity to negotiate collectively rather than relying solely on the organization to determine their compensation and working conditions.

The significance extends beyond the football field. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are expected to maintain the exacting standards that have made the squad famous, balancing rehearsals, performances and public appearances with responsibilities outside the organization.

Yet the attention surrounding the job has not always translated into the compensation viewers might expect from such a prominent NFL institution.

The latest development does not settle those concerns overnight. The terms of any collective bargaining agreement still need to be negotiated, and the Cowboys have not announced a new compensation package as part of the recognition.

Still, the decision changes the nature of those conversations.

Netflix's 'America's Sweethearts' Put Cheerleader Pay Under the Microscope

The announcement comes after Netflix's "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders" introduced a wider audience to the pressures behind the squad's carefully choreographed performances.

The documentary series followed the women through auditions, training and the NFL season, revealing how much work goes into earning and keeping a place on the team.

Compensation became an especially prominent topic during the show's second season, when viewers learned that the cheerleaders had received a reported 400% pay increase.

The raise was substantial, but it also renewed questions about what the dancers had been earning before the adjustment.

The debate was hardly new. Former Cowboys cheerleaders had spoken publicly about pay long before Netflix cameras began following the squad, including through a previous wage dispute involving former dancer Erica Wilkins.

Now, the conversation has moved beyond public criticism and television exposure.

The Cowboys Cheerleaders have gained formal recognition for collective bargaining, opening a new chapter in their relationship with the franchise.

For a squad whose performances have been celebrated for generations, the next milestone may have less to do with what happens on the sidelines and more to do with what happens at the negotiating table.

