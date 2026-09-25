A member of the Dallas Cowboys family has passed away. This week, it was announced that Tyler, Texas native Dee Brock, the founding director of the iconic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, passed away at age 96.

Brock was tasked by legendary general manager Tex Schramm with creating a dance or cheer squad to enhance the in-game experience in the 1960s. The vision started as the "CowBelles & Beaux,"wearing white button-down shirts. The current uniforms, which include the white fringe vests and iconic cowboy boots, are so iconic that they are on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

After Dallas won the Super Bowl in 1971, the name was rebranded to simply the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (DCC). Since then, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders have blossomed into a globally recognized brand, which has its own Netflix docuseries, America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. The docuseries was recently renewed for a fourth season that will premiere in 2027.

After news of Brock's death went public, current DCC director Kelli Finglass issued a heartfelt and emotional statement vowing to continue honoring Brock and her legacy.

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Remember Dee Brock

In loving memory of Dee Brock, our founding director. 💙 We will forever honor her and her legacy. pic.twitter.com/fXhC8ovcVz — Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders (@DCCheerleaders) September 23, 2026

"Today, we mourn the passing of Dee Brock, the founding Director of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and the visionary who helped create an icon.Dee’s leadership, imagination, and unwavering commitment to excellence shaped far more than a team," Finglass wrote on Instagram. "She created a standard, a spirit, and a symbol that have inspired generations and earned recognition around the world.Her influence lives on in every performance, every dream pursued, and every woman who has worn the uniform with pride.

"We are deeply grateful for her vision, her courage, and the extraordinary legacy she leaves with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.Rest peacefully, Dee. You will always be remembered, and your legacy will continue to shine."

In 2026, America's Sweethearts received Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program. We'll have to see which DCC members became fan favorites when the new season rolls around in 2027.

In the wake of Brock's passing, you have to imagine the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will be honoring her memory at some point in the near future.

Our deepest condolences go out to Brock's family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.

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