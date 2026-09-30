There was no complicated meal plan. No seven-day workout schedule. And definitely no claim that a glass of wine is off limits.

When Danica Patrick decided to answer a question she apparently gets plenty, the 44-year-old former racing star kept things remarkably simple.

Patrick took to Instagram Stories to spell out how she maintains her muscular physique, sharing the details over a photo of herself in a bikini aboard a boat. Her answer covered everything from protein and carbs to weight training and the six weeks she spent away from the gym this summer.

It also came with a message that was considerably less glamorous than the vacation photo behind it.

“Put in the work.”

Danica Patrick Reveals What She Eats to Stay in Shape

Patrick didn't dress up her approach to nutrition.

“I eat the [expletive] out of protein,” she wrote. “I don’t care about vegetables.”

Danica Patrick shares her diet and exercise routine. | Image Courtesy of Danica Patrick / Instagram

And anyone expecting the former NASCAR and IndyCar driver to follow that up with a list of foods she refuses to touch got another surprise.

“I eat sourdough bread, rice, and potatoes.”

In other words, carbohydrates aren't the enemy in Patrick's routine. The refreshingly matter-of-fact explanation came alongside a photo that showed the results.

Patrick posed on a boat in a two-piece swimsuit, displaying the defined abs that apparently prompted the questions in the first place.

But her approach inside the gym may have been even more surprising than what she eats outside of it.

“Lift weights 3 times a week at most,” Patrick wrote.

That's it. No claim of living in the gym. No punishing daily routine.

In fact, Patrick revealed she spent a significant chunk of the summer doing the opposite.

Danica Patrick Says She Took Six Weeks Off and 'Still' Had Abs

“Took 6 total weeks off this summer and still have abs,” Patrick continued, adding a shrugging emoji. “It is much easier to keep muscle than build it.”

Then came the part of the message that perhaps best explained everything preceding it. “Put in the work.”

Patrick's point wasn't that the results came without effort. It was that years of building strength gave her room to step away without feeling as though she had to start over when she returned.

And lest her stripped-down approach to fitness sound too rigid, Patrick followed her first post with another snapshot from home.

This time there were no weights or workout clothes involved.

Patrick held up a glass of white wine and added one more item to her unofficial regimen.

“And I love wine!!!!!!!!” she wrote. “I put up with the dog hair. 🤣”

Image Courtesy of Danica Patrick / Instagram

It's hard to imagine a more Patrick-esque answer to the fitness question.

Nearly eight years after stepping away from full-time racing, the former IndyCar winner clearly hasn't abandoned the athletic habits that helped carry her through a career spent competing at the highest levels of motorsports.

She just isn't pretending those habits require giving up sourdough, taking a summer vacation or enjoying a glass of wine along the way.

