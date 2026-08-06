Danica Patrick's Dating History: From Aaron Rodgers to Her Mystery Boyfriend

Danica Patrick has never been one to hide from the spotlight.

As one of the most successful women in motorsports history, the former NASCAR and IndyCar star has spent much of the last two decades making headlines, both on and off the track. While her racing career made her a household name, her personal life has also drawn plenty of public attention, with relationships involving fellow athletes, business leaders and, most recently, a mystery boyfriend.

Here's a complete look at Patrick's public dating history.

Paul Hospenthal

Driver Danica Patrick kisses her husband, Paul Hospenthal, prior to the running of the DRIVE4COPD 300 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, Saturday, February 25, 2012 | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Before becoming one of the biggest names in American motorsports, Patrick met physical therapist Paul Hospenthal in 2002 after seeking treatment for a hip injury she suffered during a yoga session.

The couple married in 2005 and spent nearly eight years together before announcing they were divorcing in late 2012. Their divorce was finalized in April 2013.

Although Hospenthal largely stayed out of the spotlight, the marriage coincided with some of Patrick's biggest career milestones, including her breakthrough years in IndyCar before making the jump to NASCAR.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Patrick's first high-profile relationship after her divorce was with fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The two began dating in 2012 while competing against each other in NASCAR's national series and quickly became one of the sport's best-known couples.

Their relationship lasted about five years before ending in December 2017.

During the relationship, Patrick spoke openly about wanting marriage and children, saying in her 2017 "Danica" documentary that she believed the relationship had reached a comfortable stage and that they "don't argue."

Aaron Rodgers

Patrick's most widely publicized relationship came with four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. The pair confirmed they were dating in early 2018 after first meeting years earlier at the ESPY Awards.

Over the next two years, they frequently appeared together at sporting events and public functions, with Patrick often speaking about the personal growth she experienced during the relationship.

They split in July 2020.

Years later, Patrick reflected on the breakup during a podcast appearance, describing it as emotionally difficult and saying the experience ultimately changed her perspective on relationships.

Danica Patrick opens up about the heartbreak of her 2020 breakup with Aaron Rodgers — calling it the most painful experience of her life. But through what she describes as emotional abuse, she found something bigger - herself.



Watch the full conversation now on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/kwQjb7xQ4A — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) May 23, 2025

Carter Comstock

Patrick found love again in 2021 with Carter Comstock, the co-founder of meal delivery company Freshly.

The couple made their relationship public in April 2021 after quietly dating for several months.

Patrick described Comstock as someone who checked many of the boxes she had long envisioned in a partner, but the relationship ended less than a year later.

They confirmed their split in March 2022.

Mystery Boyfriend

Patrick returned to relationship headlines in September 2024 when she shared photos from the Burning Man festival with a new boyfriend whose identity she chose not to reveal.

While she posted several affectionate photos of the pair together, she has continued to keep the relationship largely private.

Unlike several of her previous romances, Patrick has shared very few details publicly, signaling a more low-key approach to her personal life.

Is Danica Patrick Married?

No. Patrick is not currently married. Her only marriage was to Paul Hospenthal, whom she married in 2005 before divorcing in 2013.

Since then, she has had several public relationships, including with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Aaron Rodgers and Carter Comstock, before introducing fans to her current mystery boyfriend in 2024.

