Bears Fan Danica Patrick Confirms She Is Dating Aaron Rodgers

Danica Patrick may be a Bears fan but she's dating the Packers QB.

By Associated Press
January 15, 2018

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Danica Patrick's heart is racing for Aaron Rodgers.  
 
Patrick, a Chicago Bears fan, confirmed Monday she is dating the Green Bay Packers quarterback. Rodgers split from actress Olivia Munn in 2017 after three years of dating. Patrick in late November ended a five-year relationship with fellow NASCAR driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 

Patrick and Rodgers have been linked since the start of the new year, right before Patrick began promoting her new fitness book. 

She told the AP the two first met at the 2012 ESPY Awards and that despite her allegiance to the Bears, she told him she'd root for him.

Patrick is shifting her career off the racetrack and into the business of her personal brand. She'd like to close her racing career by competing at next month's Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500, a farewell she's dubbed "The Danica Double."

